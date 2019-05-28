IRAQ

2 French ISIS fighters sentenced to death

An Iraqi court on Tuesday sentenced two high-profile French members of the Islamic State to death, including one who featured in a propaganda video praising the 2015 Paris attacks, bringing the total number of French extremists condemned to death this week to six.

France said it would do all it can to spare group members from execution in Iraq. Although it has made no effort to bring back the captured fighters, France is outspoken against the death penalty globally.

The sentencings in Iraq come amid controversy about the legal treatment of thousands of foreign fighters who had joined the Islamic State. Human rights groups are concerned that the fighters are being rushed through Iraqi counterterrorism courts in flawed trials.

Although European Islamic State members have been sentenced to death, none have actually been executed in Iraq.

The men sentenced to death Tuesday were identified as Karam Salam Mohammed el-Harchaoui and Brahim Ali Mansour Nejara. They are among 12 French citizens who were detained by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria and handed over to Iraq in January.

Nejara, 32, helped run one of the networks that sent Europeans to join the Islamic State and appeared in a video a week after the November 2015 attacks in Paris.

The other militant, Harchaoui, 33, lived in Belgium before he left for Syria in 2014. He was wounded in a battle he fought for the Islamic State in Syria.

Three other French Islamic State fighters were sentenced to death on Sunday, and a fourth on Monday.

— Associated Press

UKRAINE

New leader reinstates Saakashvili citizenship

Mikheil Saakashvili, a former president of Georgia, has been given his Ukrainian citizenship back by Ukraine’s new president.

Volodymyr Zelensky, who took power in Ukraine last week, signed a decree on Tuesday that restored Saakashvili’s Ukrainian citizenship. He had been stripped of it in 2017 by Petro Poroshenko, Zelensky’s predecessor.

Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president between 2004 and 2013, got a new political life in Ukraine when Poroshenko appointed him governor of the Odessa region in 2015.

Saakashvili, however, was pushed out of office a year later after a spat with Poroshenko, who was unhappy with the pace of restructuring in the Black Sea port city of Odessa under Saakashvili’s leadership.

Saakashvili, in turn, accused Poroshenko of helping some of Ukraine’s richest men keep their foothold in this notoriously corrupt region.

After his dismissal in 2016, Saakashvili led protests against Poroshenko. Several months later, Saakashvili was detained and deported to Poland.

— Associated Press

Sudanese protesters begin strike: Sudan's protest leaders launched a two-day general strike to press the ruling military to hand over power to a civilian-led authority in the wake of last month's overthrow of autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir amid demonstrations against his rule. Talks between the protesters and the military council, which took over Sudan after Bashir's ouster, are deadlocked over the makeup and leadership of a sovereign council to run the nation during a three-year transition period.

Former Iranian vice president arrested in wife's killing: Police arrested a former Iranian vice president and mayor of Tehran after he confessed to fatally shooting one of his two wives in her home, Iran's state news agency reported. Prosecutor Mohammad Shahriari said Mohammad Ali Najafi and Mitra Najafi were having domestic problems. Najafi resigned as mayor in 2018. Polygamy is legal in Iran, though many criticized Najafi, 67, on social media after he married Mitra, 35.

Indonesia police allege plot to kill top officials: Four top Indonesian officials, including two cabinet ministers and the nation's spy chief, were targeted as part of an assassination plot possibly tied to last week's election riots, police said. Police chief Tito Karnavian said details of the plot were obtained from interrogations of six arrested people. Seven people died in two nights of rioting last week in Jakarta after election results confirmed that President Joko Widodo had won a second term. Police say the riots, which erupted during protests by allies of losing candidate Prabowo Subianto, were planned.

— From news services