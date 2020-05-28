Senior German diplomat Miguel Berger “strongly condemned the attack on Germany’s parliament in the name of the German government” while meeting with Nechayev, the ministry said.

Berger told Nechayev that Germany would be pursuing E.U. sanctions against Russian citizen Dmitriy Badin, and possibly others, under a new regime established last year to respond to cyberattacks.

He referred to a warrant issued May 5 by federal German prosecutors for Badin, an alleged officer with Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency. Badin was already being sought by U.S. authorities and is believed to be part of the hacker group APT28, or Fancy Bear.

“The accused is suspected of being responsible for the hacker attack on the German parliament in April/May 2015 as a member of the APT28 group,” the ministry said. “There is reliable evidence that he was a member of the GRU military intelligence agency at the time of the attack.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier this month there was “hard evidence” that correspondence from her parliamentary office was among the documents targeted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment, but the head of the foreign affairs committee in the Russian parliament’s lower house called the German accusations “baseless.”

— Associated Press

YEMEN

U.N. agencies need aid to help at-risk millions

U.N. agencies trying to help the millions at risk from the conflict in Yemen are nearly broke, U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock said Thursday, announcing a drive to raise some $2.4 billion next week to pay for the world’s biggest aid operation.

Around 80 percent of Yemen’s population — 24 million people — needs aid. The country has been mired in conflict since an Iran-allied Houthi group ousted Yemen’s government from the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 in a bid to restore the government.

The United Nations and Saudi Arabia are hosting a virtual pledging conference for Yemen on Tuesday.

“There’s no way to describe this situation other than alarming,” Lowcock said. “There are tens of millions of people whose lives are now at risk unless we get, not just pledges, but the money.”

Lowcock said the United Nations received $3.2 billion last year for Yemen, but in 2020 it has received only $474 million. Saudi Arabia pledged $525 million; Lowcock said he hoped Riyadh would pay soon.

— Reuters

Lebanon approves removal of banking secrecy rules: Lebanon's parliament approved Thursday a law to remove decades-old banking secrecy rules to better fight rampant corruption that has pushed the country to the edge of economic collapse. The move opens the way for investigations into bank accounts of current and former officials such as cabinet ministers, lawmakers and civil servants, the state-run National News Agency reported. The restoration of stolen public money has been a key demand of protesters who have been demonstrating against Lebanon's ruling elite.

