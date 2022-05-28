World Digest: May 28, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Agatha forecast to hit Mexico as hurricane Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Agatha became the first named storm of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season Saturday, and it is forecast to rapidly intensify into a hurricane before striking the west coast of Mexico on Monday. Hurricane watches have been posted for the southern coast of Mexico from Salina Cruz to Punta Maldonado. The storm could bring torrential rains, damaging winds and an ocean surge that could inundate coastal communities. Conditions are expected to deteriorate in the hurricane watch zone starting Sunday night.

— Jason Samenow

Stampede at church leaves at least 31 dead in Nigeria: A stampede Saturday at a church charity event in southern Nigeria left 31 people dead and seven injured, police said. Many of the victims came for the annual "Shop for Free" program organized by the Kings Assembly Pentecostal church in Rivers state, police said.

Police fire tear gas at protesters in Iran: Iranian riot police fired tear gas and shot into the air to disperse an angry crowd of hundreds of people near the site of a building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan, online video analyzed Saturday showed. A report by Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency also acknowledged the unrest late Friday over the disaster this past week that killed at least 29 people, with more feared still buried under the rubble of the 10-story building.

First monkeypox case in Ireland confirmed: Ireland has confirmed its first case of monkeypox. A separate suspected case is also being investigated and test results are awaited, the Health Service Executive said in a statement. About 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 200 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

Seized Greek tankers' crews are safe, Iran says: Iran's state maritime body said Saturday that the crews of two Greek tankers seized by its Revolutionary Guard on Friday had not been detained and were in good health and being cared for on board their vessels. Iranian forces seized the two Greek tankers in the Persian Gulf on Friday, shortly after Tehran warned that it would take "punitive action" against Athens over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast earlier in the week.

Floodwaters kill at least 15 in China: At least 15 people have died in torrential rains across southern China, state media reported. Eight died in two building collapses from landslides in Fujian province, near China's east coast, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing the Wuping county information office.

— From news services

