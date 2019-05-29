IRAQ

188 children of ISIS suspects sent to Turkey

Iraq on Wednesday handed over 188 Turkish children of suspected Islamic State militants to Turkey, while a court sentenced two former Islamic State members to death for joining the extremist group. They included one Frenchman and a Tunisian resident of France, bringing the number of French nationals condemned to death in the past week to seven.

The two developments point to the enormous legacy of the Islamic State and its “caliphate,” which once spanned a third of both Iraq and Syria. Besides the atrocities and devastation the group inflicted, thousands of foreigners — including hundreds of children born to parents who lived under or fought with the Islamic State — have been caught in Iraq’s justice system.

At Baghdad airport, the 188 children were handed over to Turkish representatives in the presence of Iraqi officials and the U.N. children’s agency, Judge Abdul Sattar Bayraqdar said.

Bayraqdar said there were also a few adults who were handed over with the group. They had been convicted of illegally crossing the border and have served out their sentences

The seven French citizens condemned to death are among 12 Frenchmen whom the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces handed over to Iraq in January. Iraqi prosecutors say the French nationals belonged to the Islamic State, were parties or accomplices to its crimes and threatened Iraq’s national security.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

Al Jazeera journalist reportedly rearrested

Egyptian authorities rearrested an Al Jazeera journalist who was ordered released last week after more than two years in detention on accusations of spreading false news, his family and attorney said Wednesday.

Under Egyptian procedure and following last week’s court order, Mahmoud Hussein had been transferred from prison to a police jail to await his release. But his attorney, Gamal Eid, said that instead of being freed, Hussein was apparently ordered detained again in a separate case.

Eid did not know what the new charges against the journalist were, saying authorities did not notify him or Hussein’s family. Hussein’s family said in a statement Tuesday that the new case dates from last year, when he was already in detention.

Hussein, an Egyptian working for Qatar-based Al Jazeera, was detained at the Cairo airport in December 2016, when he arrived on a family vacation from Doha.

Since the 2013 ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi amid mass protests over his rule, Al Jazeera has been portrayed as Egypt’s national enemy for its perceived sympathy toward Islamists, especially the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

The satellite network’s news website has been blocked in Egypt since 2017, along with dozens of other news sites deemed too critical of the government of President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi.

— Associated Press

NASA scientist released from Turkish prison: Serkan Golge, a Turkish American scientist imprisoned in Turkey for nearly three years, has been released. Morgan Ortagus, a spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department, welcomed the decision but declined to discuss why he was released. Golge was on a family visit in southern Turkey when he was arrested in the aftermath of a coup attempt that Turkey blames on U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. Golge was convicted in February 2018 of membership in a terror group and sentenced to prison. Golge denies links to Gulen's network.

Canada judge says SNC-Lavalin graft case can go to trial: A judge in Canada ruled that there is enough evidence to send an SNC-Lavalin corruption case to trial, as expected, following efforts by the company to reach a settlement that led to a political scandal engulfing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Montreal-based construction and engineering company said it will vigorously defend itself and plead not guilty to the charges. SNC-Lavalin is facing fraud and corruption charges related to allegations that former executives paid bribes to win contracts in Libya under Moammar Gaddafi's regime, which fell in 2011.

— From news services