The government said that it “strongly rejects malicious claims of extrajudicial killings, evictions and destruction of property” but that it would launch an independent investigation if there was evidence of any wrongdoing.

The Ethiopian army and regional police did not respond to requests for comment.

Abiy, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, has instituted reforms that include removing a ban on political parties, releasing political prisoners and welcoming home exiled militant groups such as the Oromo Liberation Front. But the new freedoms have also uncorked long-repressed tensions between Ethiopia’s many ethnic groups.

— Reuters

FRANCE

Genocide suspect's children fear for him

The children of detained Rwandan genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga on Friday accused French authorities of violating his “fundamental human rights,” saying that he has severe senile dementia among other ailments and that imprisonment could kill him.

Kabuga, 87, has been indicted by U.N. prosecutors on charges of genocide and incitement to commit genocide. He is accused of bankrolling and arming ethnic Hutu militias that killed 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus over about 100 days in 1994. He denied the charges this week.

He has been in a Paris prison since May 16, when police raided his hideout in the capital’s suburbs, ending a 26-year manhunt. A French court will decide Wednesday whether to transfer him to a U.N. tribunal.

“His state of health requires support and constant surveillance,” his 11 children said in a statement, adding that he had lost weight and become more incoherent in detention.

A Paris court denied a request this week for his release, saying it could stir unrest in the Rwandan community.

— Reuters

SOUTH AFRICA

Virus test backlog hits nearly 100,000

South Africa says it has a backlog of nearly 100,000 unprocessed tests for the coronavirus, a striking example of the painful shortage of testing kits and reagents across Africa as cases steadily rise.

“This challenge is caused by the limited availability of test kits globally,” the Health Ministry said in a statement, putting the backlog at 96,480 as of Monday. Priority is given to processing tests from patients in hospitals and health workers, it said.

South Africa has conducted more tests for the virus than any other country in Africa — more than 655,000 — and has the most confirmed cases with 27,403.

— Associated Press

Russia to send team to Guiana Space Center after fuel leak: Russia's space agency said it will send a team of specialists to South America to investigate the leak of toxic fuel from a Russian rocket stage at the Guiana Space Center. The space center in French Guiana includes a facility for launching Russian Soyuz rockets. Russian news agency RIA-Novosti cited an official of the Roscosmos space agency as saying France reported a fuel leak from a Fregat upper-stage booster May 21.

Lebanon extends mandate of U.N. border force: Lebanon's government agreed to extend the mandate of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon along the border with Israel for another year, the country's information minister said. The extension of the force, known as UNIFIL, comes as Israel is calling for major changes in the way it operates. Israel is demanding that UNIFIL have access to all sites and freedom of movement and that it report to the U.N. Security Council if it is blocked.

Roman mosaic unearthed in Italy: Archaeologists have revealed the mosaic floor of an ancient Roman villa near the northern Italian city of Verona. The mosaic, in bright shades of red, pink, orange, purple and yellow, appeared to be "in a good state of conservation,'' they said.