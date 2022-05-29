World Digest: May 29, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Israeli nationalists march in show of force Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thousands of Israeli nationalists, some chanting “Death to Arabs,” paraded through the heart of the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday, in a show of force that risked setting off a new wave of violence in the tense city. The crowds, overwhelmingly young Orthodox Jewish men, were celebrating Jerusalem Day — an Israeli holiday that marks the capture of the Old City in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians see the event, which passes through the heart of the Muslim Quarter, as a provocation. Last year, the parade helped trigger an 11-day war with militants from the Gaza Strip.

Israel said it deployed thousands of police and security forces for the event, and scuffles between Jewish and Palestinian groups erupted inside the Old City before the parade began.

As the march got underway, Orthodox Jewish youths gathered outside Damascus Gate, waving flags, singing religious and nationalistic songs, and shouting “the Jewish nation lives” before entering the Muslim Quarter. One large group chanted “Death to Arabs” and “Let your village burn down” before descending into the Old City.

Police cleared Palestinians out of the area, which is normally a bustling Palestinian thoroughfare.

The march came at a time of heightened tensions. Israeli police have in recent months repeatedly confronted stone-throwing Palestinian demonstrators in a contested hilltop compound revered by both Jews and Muslims, often firing rubber bullets and stun grenades.

At the same time, 19 Israelis have been killed by Palestinian attackers in Israel and the occupied West Bank in recent weeks, while more than 35 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank.

— Associated Press

Non-Europeans lead ranks of new cardinals

Pope Francis named 21 new cardinals on Sunday, most of them from continents other than Europe — which has dominated Catholic hierarchy for most of the church’s history — and further putting his mark on the group of people who might someday elect the next pontiff.

Sixteen of those who will receive the prestigious red cardinal’s hat from Francis in a consistory ceremony at the Vatican on Aug. 27 are younger than 80 and thus would be eligible to vote for his successor if a conclave — in which pontiffs are secretly elected — were to be held.

Among those tapped by the pontiff to receive the red hat will be two prelates from India and one each from Ghana, Nigeria, Singapore, East Timor, Paraguay and Brazil, in keeping with Francis’s determination to have church leaders reflect the global face of the Catholic Church.

With church growth largely stagnant or at best sluggish in much of Europe and North America, the Vatican has been attentive to its flock in developing countries, including in Africa, where the number of faithful has been growing in recent decades. Only one new cardinal was named from the United States: Robert Walter McElroy, bishop of San Diego.

This is the eighth batch of cardinals that Francis has named since becoming pontiff in 2013. A sizable majority of those eligible to vote in a conclave were appointed by him, increasing the likelihood that they will pick as his successor someone who shares his papacy’s priorities, including attention to those living on the margins and to the environment.

— Associated Press

25 missing after cargo boat sinks in Indonesia: Rescuers in Indonesia were searching for 25 people who were missing after a cargo boat sank in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province, officials said. Forty-two people were on the boat when it sank in bad weather last week, according to the head of the provincial search and rescue agency. Seventeen people were later rescued. The vessel was initially said to be a passenger ferry, but authorities later clarified it was a cargo boat carrying construction materials.

Court sentences ex-presidential candidate to 15 years in Egypt: An Egyptian court sentenced former presidential candidate Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh and several prominent figures from the banned Muslim Brotherhood to lengthy jail terms on accusations that include plotting to overthrow the state. Aboul Fotouh, who is in his early 70s and according to his family suffers from several medical conditions, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, subject to appeal, the court said. He was arrested in February 2018 after giving interviews sharply critical of President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi . Authorities accuse the Brotherhood of promoting militancy and subversion, accusations it strongly denies.

Peru's president under criminal investigation: The attorney general's office in Peru said it was including President Pedro Castillo in an investigation into alleged crimes, including influence peddling, collusion and "criminal organization." The investigation targets former minister of transport and communications Juan Silva and six legislators from the opposition party. The prosecutor's office began working on the case more than three weeks ago to determine whether there was an alleged "criminal network" in the Transport Ministry to award public contracts. According to statements by a collaborator and business executive linked to the government, Castillo would have had knowledge of such a network.

— From news services

