CONGO

Death toll tops 1,000 in Ebola outbreak

More than 1,000 people have died in an Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo that started in August, the country’s health minister said Friday, as attacks on treatment centers and health workers undermine efforts to contain the disease.

Health Minister Oly Ilunga said four deaths in the outbreak’s epicenter, Katwa, helped push the toll to 1,008. Two more were reported in Butembo.

The outbreak is the second deadliest in history, and efforts to control it have been complicated by a volatile security situation. Ebola treatment centers have come under repeated attack, causing international aid groups to halt work in Katwa and Butembo.

An epidemiologist working with the World Health Organization was killed last month during an assault on a hospital in Butembo. Another attack Thursday in Butembo was repelled, said Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Rebels repel attack on their last enclave

Syrian rebel fighters repelled an attack by government forces after brief clashes Friday at the southern edge of the last rebel-held enclave in Syria, activists and the opposition fighters said. It was the first attempted ground operation to violate a shaky seven-month truce.

The clashes came after days of intense government escalation against the rebel enclave in northwestern Syria that included Russian airstrikes as well as barrel bombs. Russia said its air base in nearby Latakia province came under attack Friday but its forces thwarted the attempt.

The increased fighting has undermined the cease-fire negotiated by Russia and Turkey, in place since September. It has since been weakened by recurrent cycles of violence.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights called the escalation the “fiercest” since September. It said fighting over four days had killed at least 38 people.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Tripoli offensive enters 5th week; 400 dead

Fighting raged in the battle for the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Friday, with neither faction able to secure gains as an offensive by eastern commander Khalifa Hifter entered its fifth week, with almost 400 people dead.

Hifter’s Libyan National Army, which is allied to a parallel administration in Benghazi, has in the past week brought up more troops and heavy guns to the front line. But it has been unable to breach defenses in the southern suburbs of forces loyal to the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

The battle has all but wrecked U.N.-backed efforts for a peace deal between the rival factions and has disrupted the oil industry of a country that is one of Africa’s largest producers.

The fighting has killed 392 people and wounded 1,936, the World Health Organization said Friday. Around 50,000 people have been displaced, it added.

— Reuters

Killings by police in Rio state hit a high: Official data reviewed by the Associated Press shows that police forces in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro killed 434 people — or about five a day — during clashes in the first three months of the year. The number is the highest since record-keeping began in 1998. Last year, 368 people died in police operations in the same quarter. The rise comes under the watch of Gov. Wilson Witzel, a political ally of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro who has promised a zero-tolerance policy against criminals and vowed to ease gun possession laws.

6 civilians killed in Yemen bombing: At least six civilians, including children, were killed in Yemen when a roadside bomb believed to be planted by al-Qaeda went off in the country's southeast, a Yemeni security official said. At least six others were wounded in the blast, the second attack in less than a week in al-Qatn village in the vast Hadramaut region.

Portugal's premier threatens to quit: Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa threatened to resign after his leftist allies abandoned the government in a preliminary parliamentary vote that could undermine efforts to balance the budget by raising teachers' salaries retroactively. A key government concern is that such salary increases could lead to other civil servants seeking the same thing, creating growing pressure on the budget. Costa met with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and said he would resign if parliament gave its full approval to the measure.

— From news services