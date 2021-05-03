Germany busts child porn site used by 400,000: German prosecutors said they have busted one of the world's biggest international dark net platforms for child pornography, used by more than 400,000 registered members. The prosecutors said three German suspects, said to be the administrators of the "Boystown" platform, were arrested in mid-April along with a German user. They said the platform had been active at least since 2019. Pedophiles used it to exchange and watch pornography of children and toddlers, most of them boys, from across the world.