The Kachin are one of several ethnic minorities that have allied themselves with the nationwide protest movement against the military’s February ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who was arrested and remains in detention. The ethnic minorities have been fighting for decades against the government for greater autonomy.
Government offenses are underway against the Kachin and the Karen, another ethnic minority in eastern Myanmar that maintains an armed force and has been the target of airstrikes. The fighting in Kachin and Karen states has displaced more than 45,000 villagers.
A spokesman for the Kachin Independence Army said his group’s forces shot down the aircraft after government forces used helicopters and fighter jets to strike Momauk township, where the Kachin seized a base at the foot of Alaw Bum mountain from the government on March 25.
The ruling junta also continues to face a challenge in the cities and towns of Myanmar, where protests are still being held more than three months after it seized power. Security forces often use lethal force to break up the protests.
ISRAEL
Watchdog to investigate stampede at festival
Israel’s governmental watchdog agency said Monday that it would launch an investigation into the stampede at a religious festival last week that left 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews dead.
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said at a news conference in Jerusalem that his report would focus on the actions of decision-makers, police and rescuers in the field.
Englman is seen as close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who relies on the political support of ultra-Orthodox parties and whose government has come under fire for allowing the mass gathering. Englman said he has had no contact with Netanyahu recently.
About 100,000 people, mostly ultra-Orthodox Jews, gathered for the Lag B’Omer festival at Mount Meron in northern Israel despite coronavirus measures limiting outdoor assemblies to 500 people and long-standing warnings about the safety of such gatherings.
Early on Friday, thousands of people leaving one area of the site funneled through a narrow passageway descending the mountain. A slick slope caused people to slip and fall, resulting in a human avalanche that killed 45 people and injured at least 150.
Congo declares end to Ebola outbreak in east: Congo has declared an end to its latest Ebola outbreak, which began Feb. 7 in the town of Butembo in North Kivu province. There were 12 cases of Ebola, with six deaths and six recoveries, according to the World Health Organization. This was the 12th Ebola outbreak in conflict-ridden Congo since the virus was first discovered there in 1976 and the third to hit the country in less than a year.
At least 26 dead as speedboat overturns in Bangladesh: A speedboat carrying about 30 passengers overturned after hitting a sand-laden cargo boat in a Bangladeshi river, leaving at least 26 people dead, said a top government official in the area. The speedboat was carrying passengers in violation of government restrictions amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the official said. Divers from various agencies and local residents retrieved 26 bodies from the waters and were searching for others missing. Such river accidents are common in Bangladesh, a low-lying delta nation crisscrossed by about 130 rivers, because of lax rules.
Germany busts child porn site used by 400,000: German prosecutors said they have busted one of the world's biggest international dark net platforms for child pornography, used by more than 400,000 registered members. The prosecutors said three German suspects, said to be the administrators of the "Boystown" platform, were arrested in mid-April along with a German user. They said the platform had been active at least since 2019. Pedophiles used it to exchange and watch pornography of children and toddlers, most of them boys, from across the world.
