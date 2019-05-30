CONGO

26 militants killed in Ebola-zone shootout

Security forces killed 26 militants from a group thought to be tied to the Islamic State in a shootout Thursday in Congo’s Ebola zone, the army said.

The clash occurred in a village near the eastern city of Beni, an area where more than a dozen militia groups and armed gangs operate and the epicenter of Congo’s worst Ebola epidemic.

An army spokesman said that militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked an army position in Ngite village and that soldiers returned fire and pursued them.

“Twenty-six rebels were neutralized by the army and their bodies recovered,” he said.

The ADF has never claimed allegiance to the Islamic State, but witnesses said the group carried out an attack last month in nearby Bovata that was claimed by the Islamic State.

Insecurity around Beni is undermining efforts to contain the Ebola epidemic, which has killed about 1,300 people in the region since August.

— Reuters

SOUTH SUDAN

U.N. arms embargo, sanctions extended

The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution Thursday extending an arms embargo and other sanctions against South Sudan over objections from African nations, Russia and China that the measure will not help promote peace.

The U.S.-sponsored resolution received 10 “yes” votes, one more than the minimum required for adoption. South Africa, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Russia and China abstained.

“If there is to be any chance for lasting peace in South Sudan, we must stop the flow of weapons used to fuel conflict and terrorize civilians,” acting U.S. ambassador Jonathan Cohen said.

A deal to end a five-year civil war that killed nearly 400,000 people was signed in September. But the committee overseeing its implementation says key elements have yet to be put in place.

South Sudan had faced a May 12 deadline for opposition leader Riek Machar to return to the country and again become President Salva Kiir’s deputy. It is the crucial next step in implementing the peace deal, but both the government and the opposition requested a six-month extension, which regional ministers approved this month.

— Associated Press

UKRAINE

Parliament snubs Zelensky on cabinet

Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday refused to accept the cabinet’s resignation, in another snub to the newly sworn-in president.

Volodymyr Zelensky, who won a landslide victory in last month’s presidential election, faces a hostile parliament dominated by former president Petro Poroshenko’s supporters.

Zelensky called snap parliamentary elections for July 21 in a bid to get more of his supporters into parliament. In anticipation of that, lawmakers have sought to block his efforts to form a more loyal cabinet.

The Verkhovna Rada refused Thursday to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, keeping his cabinet in place. That vote follows the parliament turning down a proposal by Zelensky last week to amend the electoral law.

— Associated Press

Court justice to lead Austria's caretaker government: Austria's president said he will appoint the head of the country's top court to lead a caretaker government until elections in September, after the previous one collapsed over a video scandal. Brigitte Bierlein, president of Austria's Constitutional Court since February 2018, will be the country's first female chancellor. The decision comes after Sebastian Kurz's government lost a confidence vote in parliament this week.

Nicaragua releases 50 more political prisoners: Nicaragua's government said it has released 50 prisoners detained in protests from jail to house arrest as an agreed-upon deadline to release all such prisoners approaches. The government said all were held on charges of crimes against security and public peace, terms it uses for those involved in anti-government demonstrations that swept the nation over the past year. The government has committed to releasing all detained protesters by June 18.

— From news services