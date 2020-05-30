U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised the stakes on Wednesday, saying he would revoke all but one of the sanctions waivers covering civil nuclear cooperation. The waivers had allowed Russian, European and Chinese companies to continue to work on Iran’s civilian nuclear facilities without drawing American penalties.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministries of Germany, France and Britain said they “deeply regret the U.S. decision.”

“These projects, endorsed by U.N. Security Council resolution 2231, serve the nonproliferation interests of all and provide the international community with assurances of the exclusively peaceful and safe nature of Iranian nuclear activities,” they said.

— Associated Press

CONGO

Militia leader arrested in slaying of American

A Congolese militia leader accused of involvement in the murder of an American citizen and a Swedish national working with the United Nations has been arrested more than three years after their brutal slayings, prosecutors say.

Trésor Mputu Kankonde was apprehended in Katole late Friday and was being interrogated Saturday by Congolese authorities.

The bodies of American Michael Sharp, Swedish national Zaida Catalan and a local interpreter, Betu Tshintela, were found in March 2017 after they went missing while investigating human rights abuses in central Congo.

A gruesome video of their slayings, captured on a mobile phone, later emerged.

— Associated Pre

Islamists attack traders in Burkina Faso, killing 15: Islamist militants killed at least 15 people, including children, in an attack on a group of traders traveling between towns in northern Burkina Faso, officials say. The victims of Friday's attack in Loroum province were being escorted by a local defense group that was likely the target, according to a security report prepared for humanitarian organizations working in Burkina Faso. Government spokesman Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said the attack was in response to increased efforts by the army to stem violence across the West African country

Israeli police fatally shoot unarmed Palestinian: Israeli police shot dead an unarmed autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem's Old City after saying they suspected he was carrying a weapon. The shooting drew broad condemnations and revived complaints alleging excessive force by Israeli security forces. On social media, some compared the shooting to police violence in the United States. Relatives identified the deceased man as Iyad Halak, 32. They said he suffered from autism and was heading to the school for students with special needs where he studied each day.

— From news services