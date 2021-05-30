Chinese mountaineer is 1st blind man in Asia to climb Everest: Chinese national Zhang Hong, 46, has scaled the tallest peak in the world from the Nepal side, becoming the first blind man in Asia and the third in the world to climb Mount Everest. Zhang completed the 29,032-foot-high Himalayan feat with three high-altitude guides. Born in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, Zhang lost his sight at age 21 because of glaucoma. Nepal reopened Mount Everest in April to foreigners after it was shut last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.