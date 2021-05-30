Under Iranian law, a spying conviction can bring up to 10 years in prison and a conviction for spreading propaganda against the system can be punishable by three months to a year.
Berier’s indictment was handed up by the justice department in the northeastern city of Mashhad. It was not clear when his trial would take place.
Rights groups accuse hard-liners in Iran’s security agencies of using foreign detainees as bargaining chips for money or influence in negotiations with the West. Tehran denies it, but there have been prisoner exchanges in the past. Last year, Iran and France swapped French researcher Roland Marchal for Iranian engineer Jalal Ruhollahnejad.
Berier is the latest Westerner to be held by Iran on widely criticized espionage charges.
In March, British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reappeared in a Tehran court to face similar accusations of spreading propaganda after completing a five-year prison sentence. She remains in limbo in Iran awaiting a verdict, unable to return to London.
The cases come as Iran escalates pressure on the United States and European powers, including France and Britain, to grant badly needed relief from sanctions. Harsh sanctions were reimposed on Iran after the United States withdrew from Iran’s nuclear accord with world powers in 2018.
President Biden has since joined in talks aimed at restoring the deal. But Washington and Tehran have reached an impasse, with each insisting the other move first to revive the deal.
— Associated Press
COLOMBIA
Troop presence built up
after deadly clashes
President Iván Duque deployed more troops to the Colombia city of Cali and the surrounding region after violent clashes that have left at least 14 dead since Friday.
More than 1,100 soldiers arrived this weekend to ensure the security and mobility of the population, according to a presidential statement. The government added 25 military patrols in areas of the country’s third-largest city, the statement added.
In addition to the fatalities, at least 98 people have been injured since Friday, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who called for a prompt and independent investigation.
Videos published by local media appeared to show armed men in civilian dress opening fire while alongside police officers, who did not intervene.
The wave of demonstrations in the South American country began April 28 in opposition to a government plan to raise taxes but has grown into a mass protest movement with a variety of other grievances, including police brutality, corruption and inequality. The government estimates the cumulative damage at $2.8 billion over the past month.
Since the protests began, the government has taken a step back, withdrawing the tax proposal and changing the finance minister. The nation also lost its investment-grade rating from S&P Global Ratings.
— Bloomberg News
Chinese mountaineer is 1st blind man in Asia to climb Everest: Chinese national Zhang Hong, 46, has scaled the tallest peak in the world from the Nepal side, becoming the first blind man in Asia and the third in the world to climb Mount Everest. Zhang completed the 29,032-foot-high Himalayan feat with three high-altitude guides. Born in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, Zhang lost his sight at age 21 because of glaucoma. Nepal reopened Mount Everest in April to foreigners after it was shut last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Shell kills 7 in Afghanistan: A mortar shell hit a wedding ceremony in northern Afghanistan, killing at least seven people, mostly children, and wounding at least four, police said. Taliban insurgents attacked a security checkpoint in the district of Tagab in Kapisa province, police said, and one of their mortar shells hit a civilian house. But Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, in a tweet, accused police of firing several mortar shells toward the house, causing the casualties.
— From news services