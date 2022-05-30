World Digest: May 30, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Agatha makes landfall along Oaxaca coast Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Agatha, the strongest recorded hurricane to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific, swept ashore Monday on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico. Heavy rain and howling winds whipped palm trees and drove tourists and locals into shelters. Oaxaca state’s civil defense agency showed images of families hustling into a shelter in Pochutla and a rock and mud slide that blocked the highway between that town and the state capital, Oaxaca de Juárez.

Agatha made landfall about five miles west of Puerto Ángel as a strong Category 2 storm, with maximum sustained wings of 105 mph. It was moving northeast at 8 mph.

National emergency officials said they had assembled a task force of more than 9,300 people for the area, and more than 200 shelters were opened as forecasters warned of dangerous storm surge and flooding from heavy rain.

After forming on Sunday, Agatha quickly gained power to become the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific, said Jeff Masters, a meteorologist with Yale Climate Connections.

— Associated Press

30 Chinese aircraft said to violate zone

Taiwan on Monday reported the largest incursion since January by China’s air force in its air defense zone, with the island’s Defense Ministry saying Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 30 aircraft in the latest uptick in tensions.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for about two years of repeated missions by China’s air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwest part of its air defense zone, near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

Taiwan calls China’s repeated nearby military activities “gray zone” warfare, designed to both wear out Taiwan’s forces and test the island’s responses.

The latest Chinese mission included 22 fighters, as well as electronic-warfare, early-warning and antisubmarine aircraft, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said. They flew to the northeast of the Pratas, according to a ministry map, though far from Taiwan itself.

It was the largest incursion since Taiwan reported 39 Chinese aircraft on Jan. 23.

There was no immediate comment from China, which has in the past said such moves were drills aimed at protecting the country’s sovereignty.

China’s military said last week it had recently conducted an exercise around Taiwan as a “solemn warning” against its “collusion” with the United States. That came after President Biden angered China by appearing to signal a change in policy by saying the United States would get involved militarily if China were to attack the island.

— Reuters

Attacks in Mali leave hundreds dead, U.N. says: Over 500 civilians died in attacks carried out by armed forces and Islamist groups in Mali from January to March this year, the United Nations said in a report that detailed a rapid unraveling of an already desperate security situation. The killings represented a 324 percent increase over the previous quarter and highlighted the failure of Mali's military junta to limit human rights abuses or stop groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State from carrying out campaigns of violence. The killings come as Mali cuts ties with former colonial power France and as the Wagner Group, a private Russian military contractor, steps in to help fight the militants.

Rescued migrants taken to Sicily after wait: The Ocean Viking rescue ship took 294 migrants rescued over the

past 10 days in the central Mediterranean to a port in Sicily, as the number of migrant arrivals surges by one-third over last year's levels. The SOS Mediterranee charity criticized Italy for the long wait for a port, noting that many of those rescued were showing signs of trauma from the perilous journey and were in need of immediate aid. The migrants were rescued in several operations off Libya starting on May 19; they included 49 children, some as young as 3.

Ancient statues found near Cairo: Archaeologists working near Cairo have uncovered hundreds of ancient Egyptian coffins and bronze statues of deities. The discovery at a cemetery in Saqqara contained statues of the gods Anubis, Amun, Min, Osiris, Isis, Nefertum, Bastet and Hathor, along with a headless statue of the architect Imhotep, who built the Saqqara pyramid, Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said. The 250 coffins, 150 bronze statues and other objects dated to the Late Period, or about 500 B.C.

Killer whale in Seine dies: The ailing killer whale adrift in the River Seine has been found dead, the Sea Shepherd activist group said, after a plan to guide it back to the sea failed and scientists concluded it was in pain and terminally ill. The 13-foot orca, identified as a male, was first spotted at the mouth of the Seine on May 16 between Le Havre and Honfleur in Normandy.

— From news services

