HUNGARY

Long search foreseen in sinking of riverboat

As divers descended Friday into the Danube, Hungarian authorities predicted that it would take an extended search to find the 21 people still missing after a boat carrying South Korean tourists was rammed by a cruise ship Wednesday and sank into the river in Budapest.

Seven people are confirmed dead; seven others were rescued.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, visited the site and met with rescue and search officials.

Divers were unable to inspect the wreckage because of the extremely murky waters and heavy currents from recent rains. Officials said it could take days to recover the 70-year-old boat.

Just hours after the collision, the body of one victim was found nearly 7½ miles downstream.

Hungarian police have detained and questioned the captain of the Viking Sigyn river cruise ship that collided with the sightseeing boat.

FRANCE

Official: Bomb suspect vowed loyalty to ISIS

The main suspect in a bombing last week in the French city of Lyon that wounded 14 people had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, France’s counterterrorism prosecutor said Friday.

Remy Heitz said in a statement that the man, 24, admitted making the bomb and leaving it in front of a bakery.

The man, identified only as Mohamed Hichem M., was arrested Monday. He arrived in France on a tourist visa in August 2017 but remained, officials said. Police did not give his nationality, but French media reported that he is Algerian.

He was preliminarily charged Friday with attempted murder, criminal terrorist conspiracy, and manufacturing, possessing and carrying an explosive device in relation with a terrorist undertaking.

AFGHANISTAN

Blast kills 4 in Kabul; 4 U.S. troops wounded

At least four bystanders were killed and four U.S. troops were wounded Friday when a suicide car bomb targeted a passing U.S. convoy in the Afghan capital, U.S. and Afghan officials said.

It was the second suicide attack in Kabul in two days, after a blast Thursday at a military academy killed six people.

Police spokesman Ferdous Faramarz said three other bystanders were wounded in Friday’s attack. Col. David Butler, a spokesman for the U.S. military, said U.S. troops suffered minor wounds.

The Taliban asserted responsibility for the attack, which came after days of peace talks with its leaders in Moscow.

U.N. calls for release of Chinese lawyer: A Chinese lawyer held for more than 16 months without trial is being unlawfully detained for his human rights work and should be released, a United Nations watchdog has said. The U.N. working group on arbitrary detention issued its opinion on Yu Wensheng, dated May 29, after examining his case at a closed-door meeting. There was no immediate comment by China. Yu was the defense attorney for jailed prominent rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang before being stripped of his license and arrested in 2018.

Pakistan sentences three for terrorism financing: A Pakistani court sentenced three militants to five years in prison after finding them guilty of raising funds for a group that asserted responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troops in Kashmir this year. According to a statement released by a counterterrorism department, the three have begun serving their sentences. It said the three unidentified men were leaders of outlawed Jaish-e-Muhammed, which claimed the Feb. 14 attack in the Indian-held portion of the disputed Kashmir region. The bombing sharply raised tensions between India and Pakistan.

