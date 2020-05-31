The government will continue to pay for all fuel used by public transportation, Maduro said.

Venezuela has the world’s largest underground oil reserves, but it has been forced to buy fuel from Iran to bridge deep shortages, unable to pump crude from the ground and turn it into gasoline.

The last of five Iranian tankers is approaching Venezuela’s coast, but experts say that even those shipments will supply the nation’s drivers for only a few weeks. Venezuela’s state-run oil company is also attempting to restart gasoline production with Iran’s help.

Maduro accused the “imperialist” United States of leading an economic war against Venezuela, while his critics say years of corruption and mismanagement by the socialist government led to the scarcities.

Tampering with fuel prices in the past has been an explosive subject.

In 1989, riots broke out, leading to nearly 300 deaths, when then-President Carlos Andrés Pérez ordered an increase.

— Associated Press

Israeli defense minister issues apology for Palestinian's death: Israel's defense minister has apologized for the Israeli police's deadly shooting of an unarmed Palestinian man who had autism, 32-year-old Iyad Halak, in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday. "We are really sorry about the incident . . . and we share in the family's grief," said Benny Gantz, also Israel's "alternate" prime minister under a power-sharing deal. Halak's relatives said he had autism and was heading to a school for students with special needs where he studied when he was shot. Police said they spotted a suspect "with a suspicious object that looked like a pistol." When he did not obey orders to stop, officers opened fire, police said. A police spokesman later said no weapon was found.

8 reported killed in roadside bombing in Somalia: A Somali police officer said at least eight civilians were killed when a minibus hit a roadside bomb outside the capital, Mogadishu. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, the extremist group al-Shabab, which is allied with al-Qaeda, has carried out attacks in the area in recent months.

Notre Dame forecourt opens to public after long cleanup: Notre Dame Cathedral's forecourt has been opened to the public for the first time since the devastating fire of April 15, 2019. The body overseeing the Gothic structure's restoration said the reopening was finally made possible after several deep-clean operations to remove toxic lead dust from the large forecourt. Dozens of tons of lead went up in flames during the fire, sending poisonous dust onto the surrounding ground. The cathedral is still closed and will be for several years during renovations.

Islamic State claims deadly Afghan bus attack: The Islamic State took responsibility for a deadly roadside bombing of a bus belonging to a local TV station in the Afghan capital. Two employees were killed and four wounded, an Interior Ministry deputy spokeswoman said. Meanwhile, renewed fighting in nearby provinces killed at least seven civilians, including children. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State are active in Kabul.

India expels two Pakistani officials on spying charges: India said it caught two Pakistan High Commission officials in New Delhi spying and ordered them to leave the country within 24 hours. An Indian External Affairs Ministry statement said a strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan High Commission regarding the activities of the two officials. It didn't say whether the two were holding diplomatic status or junior officers working in the Pakistani mission. India and Pakistan routinely expel each other's diplomats on spying charges. Islamabad is expected to respond by expelling Indian High Commission officials from the capital.

