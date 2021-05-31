Pakistani journalist removed from talk show: A Pakistani TV station has taken a prominent journalist off the air, removing him as host of a popular talk show after he criticized the country's powerful military, the journalist and rights groups said. Just days ago, the journalist, Hamid Mir, made a fiery speech at a rally in support of a fellow reporter, Asad Ali Toor, who was recently beaten up by three unidentified men in his apartment in Islamabad. Mir confirmed his removal in a text message to the Associated Press. He later tweeted: "I was banned twice in the past." Mir has been previously fired by Geo News.