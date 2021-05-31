Houses were burned and civilians abducted, the U.N. office for humanitarian affairs said.
Albert Basegu, the head of a civil rights group in Boga, said he had been alerted to the attack by the sound of cries at a neighbor’s house. “When I got there I found that the attackers had already killed an Anglican pastor, and his daughter was also seriously wounded,” Basegu said.
The Kivu Security Tracker (KST), which has mapped unrest in eastern Congo since June 2017, said on Twitter that the wife of a local chief was among the dead. It did not attribute blame for the killings.
“It’s the deadliest day ever recorded by the KST,” said Pierre Boisselet, the research group’s coordinator.
The ADF is believed to have killed more than 850 people in 2020, according to the United Nations, in a spate of reprisal attacks on civilians after the army began operations against it the year before.
In March, the United States labeled the ADF a foreign terrorist organization.
— Reuters
INDONESIA
11 suspects arrested in potential terrorist plot
Indonesian police said Monday that they had arrested 11 suspected Islamist militants accused of plotting attacks at several churches in easternmost Papua province.
On Friday, the elite counterterrorism squad arrested 10 suspects in raids in Papua’s Merauke district after receiving tips about planned attacks in the province, a predominantly Christian region in Muslim-majority Indonesia, Merauke Police Chief Untung Sangaji said.
The arrests led police to another suspect, who was detained Sunday, and officials seized items from various locations including chemicals for explosives, modified air guns able to fire real bullets, Islamist militant books and documents on planned attacks, he said.
Sangaji said those arrested are suspected of being members of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and carried out suicide bombings in Indonesia.
— Associated Press
Gulen nephew arrested in Turkey: Turkish agents captured a nephew of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen in an overseas operation and took him to Turkey for prosecution, the state-run Anadolu news agency said. Selahaddin Gulen was wanted in Turkey on charges of membership in a terrorist organization, it said. His case is the latest forced repatriation of people affiliated with Gulen's movement, which Turkey blames for a coup attempt in 2016 and has designated a terrorist group. Gulen denies the accusations.
Pakistani journalist removed from talk show: A Pakistani TV station has taken a prominent journalist off the air, removing him as host of a popular talk show after he criticized the country's powerful military, the journalist and rights groups said. Just days ago, the journalist, Hamid Mir, made a fiery speech at a rally in support of a fellow reporter, Asad Ali Toor, who was recently beaten up by three unidentified men in his apartment in Islamabad. Mir confirmed his removal in a text message to the Associated Press. He later tweeted: "I was banned twice in the past." Mir has been previously fired by Geo News.
Ryanair flight diverted over possible threat: A Ryanair flight from Ireland to Poland diverted Sunday to Berlin after the crew was warned by German air traffic control of a "potential security threat" onboard, the airline said. Passengers were taken off the plane "to facilitate extensive security checks," the airline said, and once cleared, they were flown to Krakow on a spare plane. A Ryanair jet was diverted last week after a warning from Belarus, which then detained a dissident journalist who was on board, bringing an outcry from the West.
Ex-Bosnia security chief sentenced for corruption: A Bosnian court sentenced a former security minister to six months in prison for corruption. The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina ruled that Sadik Ahmetovic abused his position for illegal financial gains at a cost to the state budget. The case is related to project agreements for the ministry from 2011 and 2012 that were worth about $8,500. Ahmetovic said he would appeal the verdict, which he described as a political ploy.
— From news services