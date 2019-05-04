SYRIA

Turkey-backed rebels attack Kurdish militia

Turkey-backed Syrian rebels launched an offensive into territory held by the U.S.-allied Kurdish YPG militia north of the Syrian city of Aleppo on Saturday.

The operation marked an escalation in one of the most complicated theaters of the multisided Syrian war. Though the rebels are targeting the YPG, Syrian government forces are also deployed nearby, as are their Russian and Iran-backed allies.

The Turkey-backed Syrian National Army took three villages before withdrawing “because of heavy shelling and the lack of an ability to sweep the area completely in the light of the targeting of our forces,” said Yousef Hammoud, its spokesman. He said pro-Damascus forces had shelled the advancing National Army fighters.

The YPG is the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the main Syrian partner of the U.S.-backed coalition against Islamic State. The SDF controls northeastern and eastern Syria, approximately one-quarter of the country.

Turkey views the YPG as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency on Turkish soil for autonomy in Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast since 1984. The PKK is deemed a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

— Reuters

BRITAIN

Brexit deal near, Scottish leader says

A Brexit deal could be reached by negotiators from Britain’s Conservative and Labour parties within a few days, the leader of Scotland’s Conservatives says. “We are getting closer and closer. There is not that much between the two main parties as I understand it within the room,” Ruth Davidson told reporters at a party conference in Aberdeen.

Britain’s governing Conservatives need to be open to compromise to deliver a European Union exit plan following heavy losses in Thursday’s local elections, senior ministers said.

The Conservatives lost 1,332 seats on English local councils, and the Labour party, which would typically aim to gain hundreds of seats in a midterm vote, instead lost 81.

— Reuters

Brother of former Algerian president is detained: The influential younger brother of Algeria's former longtime president was detained for questioning along with two generals who previously ran state security agencies, a security official said. Said Bouteflika, 61, served as a special counselor to President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 82, before the ailing leader resigned under pressure April 2 after 20 years in office. The arrests of three key figures from the Bouteflika era underscored ongoing turmoil in the government as protesters at weekly marches push for the rest of the old guard to go, too.

ISIS claims attack on Hifter camp in southern Libya: Nine soldiers were killed in an attack claimed by the Islamic State on a training camp belonging to the eastern Libyan forces of Khalifa Hifter, hospital authorities said. The attack took place in the city of Sabha, located in part of the oil-producing south that is targeted by armed groups looking to exploit a security void.

Cyclone Fani kills at least 12 in India: The strongest cyclone to hit India in five years killed at least 12 people in eastern Odisha state, before swinging northeastward into Bangladesh, where more than a million people have been moved to safety. Having hit land, tropical cyclone Fani had lost some of its power and was downgraded to a "Deep Depression" by the India Meteorological Department.

Thailand crowns new king, who promises happiness: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn was crowned as the 10th monarch of the 237-year-old Chakri dynasty in solemn, elaborate ceremonies that sought to unite a fractured nation under gilded pageantry and centuries-old ritual. The coronation — the first in Thailand in nearly seven decades — melded ancient spirituality with imperial traditions. In his first royal command, Vajiralongkorn, who will rule as King Rama X, pledged to "forever reign with righteousness, for the benefit and happiness of the people."

— From news services