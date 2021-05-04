It was unclear what effect Tamimi’s departure will have on the Health Ministry’s pandemic response policies as Iraq grapples with a severe new wave of the coronavirus. Iraq recorded 6,100 new virus cases Tuesday. More than 15,000 people have died among more than 1 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
Officials said the fire was set off by exploding oxygen cylinders.
FRANCE
Lawmakers approve climate change bill
France’s National Assembly on Tuesday approved a wide-ranging climate change bill that would prevent airport expansions, prohibit open-air terrace heaters and reduce packaging waste.
France aims to cut greenhouse emissions by 40 percent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, but activists say it is dragging its feet.
A year ahead of the presidential election, and with green parties performing well elsewhere in Europe, President Emmanuel Macron hopes the bill will boost his credentials on the environment.
The legislation would ban the use of gas heaters on the outdoor terraces of cafes and restaurants beginning in April 2022. State-run schools would have to offer a menu without meat or fish on at least one day a week. The bill also prohibits the construction of new airports or expanding the capacity of existing airports in one of the world’s most-visited countries.
The bill heads to the Senate before a final vote in the lower chamber, where Macron and his allies have a majority.
Egyptian court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal: An Egyptian court rejected an appeal by the owner of a container ship of the court-ordered seizure of the vessel over a financial dispute. Egyptian authorities have impounded the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March, halting billions of dollars in maritime commerce. The Suez Canal Authority said the vessel would not be allowed to leave Egypt until a compensation amount is settled on with the vessel's Japanese owner. A court in the city of Ismailia recently ordered the vessel's seizure. The Ever Given's owner filed an appeal. The Economic Court of Ismailia on Tuesday upheld the seizure decision.
Lebanon, Israel resume indirect talks on maritime border: After a nearly six-month pause, Lebanon and Israel resumed indirect talks with U.S. mediation over their disputed maritime border. The resumption comes as Lebanon sinks deeper into an economic and financial crisis that started in late 2019. Lebanon is eager to resolve the border dispute with Israel, which would pave the way for potential lucrative oil and gas deals. Israel and Lebanon remain technically in a state of war.
Japanese journalist charged in Myanmar with spreading false news: A Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar last month has been charged with spreading false news, an official with the Japanese Embassy in Yangon said, amid a crackdown on the media since the military seized power three months ago. Yuki Kitazumi, picked up from his home by troops and taken into custody on April 19, is the first foreign journalist to be charged since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking a protest movement.
