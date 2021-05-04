Egyptian court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal: An Egyptian court rejected an appeal by the owner of a container ship of the court-ordered seizure of the vessel over a financial dispute. Egyptian authorities have impounded the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March, halting billions of dollars in maritime commerce. The Suez Canal Authority said the vessel would not be allowed to leave Egypt until a compensation amount is settled on with the vessel's Japanese owner. A court in the city of Ismailia recently ordered the vessel's seizure. The Ever Given's owner filed an appeal. The Economic Court of Ismailia on Tuesday upheld the seizure decision.