World Digest: May 4, 2022

Dual national faces execution by May 21 Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Iran plans to execute an Iranian Swedish researcher held since 2016, Iranian media reported Wednesday, as major court cases strain relations between Tehran and Stockholm. The report by the semiofficial Iranian Students’ New Agency quoted Iranian officials as saying the death penalty will be implemented against Ahmad Reza Jalali by May 21.

Jalali is a physician who specializes in disaster relief and has taught at European universities. Rights groups have decried his detention, saying it follows a pattern of Iran holding dual nationals and expatriates indefinitely without due process.

He was sentenced to death on widely condemned espionage charges in 2017, as Iranian state TV aired what appeared to be a forced confession in which Jalali said he relayed information to foreign intelligence services about Iranian nuclear scientists.

The execution announcement came shortly before the end of the Swedish trial of Hamid Noury, an Iranian national charged with war crimes in the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s. A verdict is expected July 14.

— Associated Press

Missile tested ahead of inauguration in South

North Korea fired a ballistic missile Wednesday toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea and Japan said, about a week after Pyongyang vowed to develop its nuclear forces “at the fastest possible speed.”

The North’s 14th known weapons test this year comes days before the South’s president-elect, Yoon Suk-yeol, takes office May 10. North Korea’s last test, on April 16, involved a new tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting its nuclear capability.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch about noon in the Sunan district of Pyongyang, the same area from where the North said it fired its largest ICBM, the Hwasong-17, on March 24.

The missile flew about 292 miles to an altitude of 485 miles, the South said. The United States condemned the test.

— Reuters

Premier is heckled during unity speech

Hecklers interrupted Israel’s prime minister for several minutes during a Memorial Day address Wednesday in which he called for unity, laying bare the country’s internal divisions even as it mourns its dead.

At least two people shouted “swindler” and “shame” as Naftali Bennett cast ongoing friction among Jews as an existential threat to the country.

At one point, Bennett, whose family has received death threats in recent weeks, put his hand over his heart as he looked out over the crowd at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. “Bereaved families are holy. You are allowed to shout, you are allowed to mourn,” he said as the yelling continued. “I hear the pain.”

Bennett has faced vicious criticism from erstwhile allies on Israel’s nationalist right for forming a coalition government with left-wing parties and an Arab faction last year after a series of gridlocked elections.

Israel’s Memorial Day honors the more than 24,000 people lost in the nation’s conflicts, as well as the more than 3,000 people killed in militant attacks.

— Associated Press

Briton found with ancient shards could face trial in Iraq: A retired British geologist accused by Iraq of collecting small archaeological fragments had no criminal intent, his family said, expressing hope the charges — potentially punishable by death — could be avoided. Jim Fitton, 66, was arrested last month at Baghdad airport after customs officials found him and a German citizen with pottery fragments taken from an ancient site in southern Iraq. The German has not been identified and his status was not clear. Fitton is being held in Iraq while he waits for a court date.

Scholz says Serbia has work to do to join E.U.: Serbia must press ahead with reforms if it is to realize its goal of joining the European Union, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, making clear that he wants all Western Balkan nations to join the bloc. "For Serbia it is important that it continues its path of reforms, and that includes on media freedom and fighting organized crime," Scholz said after meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Berlin.

Change at top prepared in British Virgin Islands: The British Virgin Islands' acting premier, Natalio Wheatley, said he has been nominated to take over as premier, after elected premier Andrew Fahie's drug arrest in Miami last week. Wheatley said efforts are underway for the resignation of Fahie, 51, accused of conspiring to launder money and traffic drugs into the United States.

— From news services

