SYRIA

Strike on hospital stirs fears of Idlib offensive

Warplanes struck a hospital in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province on Sunday, knocking it out of service, as government forces continued to bombard the rebel-held region after insurgent attacks last week.

The latest fighting has killed dozens of people and displaced tens of thousands in Idlib and nearby rebel-held areas. It is the heaviest fighting in months and has raised fears that the government may launch a wider offensive to retake the last major rebel stronghold in Syria.

Attacks on hospitals and clinics have preceded past government offensives against rebel areas.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Russian warplanes were behind the attack on the main hospital in the rebel-held village of Hass.

The Observatory said that since the early hours of Sunday, Russian warplanes had carried out more than 50 airstrikes on Idlib and nearby Hama province. It said bombardment by the government and its Russian allies killed at least six people on Sunday in rebel-held areas.

— Associated Press

AFGHANISTAN

13 killed in attack

on police compound

The Taliban stormed a police headquarters in northern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing 13 officers and setting off a six-hour gun battle, officials said.

The Interior Ministry said the attack in Pol-e Khomri, capital of Baghlan province, began with a suicide car bomber striking the entrance to the compound and eight gunmen rushing in after the blast. It said 13 officers were killed and 55 people, including 20 civilians, were wounded.

A police official said that the insurgents wore suicide vests and that three of them detonated their payloads, while the other five were fatally shot.

The Taliban claimed the attack. The insurgent group effectively controls nearly half the country and has maintained its tempo of attacks despite holding several rounds of peace talks with the United States in recent months.

— Associated Press

YEMEN

Wheat silos accessed

in Hodeida, U.N. says

A U.N. agency said Sunday that it has gained access to silos in Yemen’s port city of Hodeida that may hold enough grain to feed hundreds of thousands of people in the conflict-battered country.

World Food Program spokesman Herve Verhoosel said a technical team accessed the Red Sea mills facility for the first time since February. The facility held about 51,000 metric tons of wheat — enough to feed 3.7 million people for a month — when the site was rendered inaccessible by fighting in September.

The agency said its team concluded in February that about 70 percent of the wheat may still be salvageable.

“More than two months have passed since that assessment, and the wheat will have most likely further deteriorated in quality, particularly given the hot weather conditions,” Verhoosel said.

Yemen’s government and an allied Saudi-led coalition have been at war with Houthi rebels since 2015. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and driven the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.

— Associated Press

Venezuelan copter crash under investigation: Venezuelan authorities are investigating the cause of a helicopter crash that killed seven military officers heading to a state where President Nicolás Maduro was visiting troops. The crash followed days of upheaval in the wake of opposition leader Juan Guaidó's failed attempt to oust Maduro. The armed forces said the chopper was heading to San Carlos in Cojedes state, near a military base where Maduro addressed cadets.

Pakistan says Indian fire killed 2 civilians in Kashmir: Pakistan's military said Indian troops fired across a cease-fire line in disputed Kashmir, killing a woman and a 12-year-old boy. It said another woman was wounded. The military said its troops responded to the fire, but there was no word on any Indian casualties. Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India, which have fought two wars over the territory since 1947.

2 French tourists feared abducted in Benin: Two French tourists are feared kidnapped in the West African nation of Benin after they did not return from a game drive in a wildlife reserve near the northern border with Burkina Faso, authorities said. There are fears they could have been abducted by Islamist extremists, who have become increasingly active over the border in Burkina Faso. The tourists were last seen with their driver on Wednesday when they went into the Pendjari National Park, said the group overseeing the reserve.

— From news services