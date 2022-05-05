World Digest: May 5, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Dozens killed in 2 weeks of gun battles Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gun battles between rival gangs in Port-au-Prince have killed dozens in the past two weeks and forced thousands to flee their homes, Haiti’s civil protection authority and a U.N. agency said. The Chen Mechan and 400 Mawozo gangs, the latter of which kidnapped a group of U.S. and Canadian missionaries last year, have been waging turf wars since April 24, killing at least 39 people and creating havoc in and around the capital.

“At least 23 houses were burned down, and 48 schools, five medical centers and eight markets had to close,” the authority and the U.N. Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a report sent to Reuters on Thursday.

— Reuters

Modi asks states to prepare heat plans

India’s prime minister urged states and federally administered territories Thursday to prepare heat action plans as south Asia swelters under extreme temperatures.

India recorded its warmest March in more than a century, with the maximum temperature across the country reaching 33.1 degrees Celsius, nearly 1.86 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In a meeting with federal officials Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told authorities to take measures to avoid deaths due to heat waves and fire incidents, according to a statement issued by his office.

More than two-dozen people have died in India of exposure to extreme heat since late March, as temperatures in many parts of the north, west and the east surged past 104 degrees.

— Reuters

No-confidence vote sought for jailed leader

British Virgin Islands acting premier Natalio Wheatley on Thursday proposed a no-confidence vote against Andrew Fahie in the territory’s House of Assembly, saying Fahie cannot lead the territory because of his arrest in Miami last week on drug charges.

Members of the House of Assembly were discussing the proposal in a session Thursday.

Fahie, 51, was arrested at a Miami airport along with the managing director of the territory’s Ports Authority, Oleanvine Maynard, according to a complaint by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

— Reuters

Death toll rises to 26 in China building collapse: The death toll jumped Thursday to 26 in the collapse last week of a residential and commercial building in central China, state media reported. Ten other people have been rescued from the wreckage in the city of Changsha, the official Xinhua News Agency said. The 10th survivor, an unidentified woman, was pulled out shortly after midnight Thursday, nearly six days after the building suddenly caved-in on April 29, Xinhua said. Rescue teams with dogs have been searching through the rubble since. At least nine people have been arrested in the collapse of what Xinhua has described as a "self-built building" on suspicion of ignoring building codes or committing other violations. Varying reports have said the building was six or eight stories.

Guinea officials order ex-leader Condé tried: Guinea authorities say they will prosecute former president Alpha Condé and 26 of his officials for violence surrounding his bid for a controversial third term in office. The 84-year-old former leader was overthrown in a coup d'etat in September by a military junta that now leads the West African country. The ex-president and his supporters are accused of several charges including complicity in murder, abductions, torture, and illegal detentions, according to documents from the General Prosecutor's Office signed by Attorney General Charles Alphonse Wright. Guinea's electoral violence in 2020 killed at least 12 people in the capital and 50 people in other parts of the country, according to the document.

Robbers hit Chanel store in Paris, flee on motorbikes: Thieves armed with at least one gun robbed a Chanel watch and jewelry store in central Paris on Thursday and then sped off on motorbikes, police said. The robbery took place during the day in the Place Vendome area in central Paris, the site of another high-profile robbery last year. Video footage on Twitter — which Paris police said was authentic — showed one robber with what appears to be an automatic weapon outside the Chanel shop on Rue de la Paix. Seconds later, three other robbers stormed out of the store holding bags, and the four sped off on two motorcycles.

— From news services

