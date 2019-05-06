PANAMA

Cortizo declared victor in presidential race

Panama’s Electoral Tribunal has declared opposition candidate Laurentino Cortizo the winner of the country’s presidential election.

The court said Cortizo, a member of the Democratic Revolutionary Party, or PRD, won 33 percent of the vote, with 95 percent of ballots counted from the Sunday election.

It said Cortizo will be formally named president-elect on Thursday.

Second-place candidate Rómulo Roux, a member of former president Ricardo Martinelli’s Democratic Change party, won 31 percent of the vote but has not conceded defeat. He suggested that the race was marred by irregularities.

The campaign, focused on corruption and slowing economic growth in this Central American trade and financial hub, turned into the tightest presidential contest in recent years.

The PRD, which has social-democratic leanings, will return to power for the third time since Panama’s transition to democracy three decades ago after the end of a military-led regime.

There is no runoff in Panama, so the top vote-getter in the field of seven mostly business-friendly candidates wins outright and takes office July 1 for a five-year term.

The election followed money-laundering revelations in the Panama Papers that dinged the country’s reputation on the world stage. The trove of secret financial documents showed how some of the world’s richest people hid their money using shell companies in Panama and elsewhere.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Court lets Puigdemont run in E.U. elections

Catalan regional ex-president Carles Puigdemont and two other separatists who also fled abroad to escape arrest must be allowed to run in this month’s European Parliament elections, Spanish courts ruled Monday.

The judgments overruled a decision by Spain’s electoral board, which had said it would prohibit the three from running in the May 26 race to fill the country’s allotted seats at the parliament in Strasbourg, France.

Three courts in Madrid ruled in favor of appeals filed by Puigdemont and his two associates. All three separatists fled Spain to avoid arrest for participating in Catalonia’s failed secession attempt in 2017.

It appears that even if elected to the European Parliament, they would be unable to take their seats because that would require them to first go back to Spain to receive their parliamentary credentials in person. They are still wanted in Spain and would face arrest.

— Associated Press

At least 55 dead in fuel tanker blast in Niger: Authorities in the West African nation of Niger said at least 55 people died when a tanker truck filled with fuel exploded near the country's main airport. Authorities believe the explosion occurred after the tanker truck flipped over near a gas station. A crowd had run over to collect the fuel leaking out after the accident. Scores of people have died in similar accidents in West Africa.

Death toll in South Asia cyclone climbs to 49: A rare summer cyclone that tore through parts of South Asia killed at least 34 people in India and 15 in neighboring Bangladesh, officials said. The evacuation of more than 1 million people from about 15,000 villages and 46 towns in India's worst-hit Odisha state prevented a much higher death toll . Authorities in Odisha were still assessing the full impact of Cyclone Fani, which lashed coastal areas with rain and winds gusting up to 127 mph when it made landfall Friday. After weakening, the cyclone moved into Bangladesh.

2 arrested after clash in Sri Lankan town hit by Easter blast: Two people were arrested after mobs attacked Muslim-owned shops and vehicles in a Sri Lankan town where a suicide bombing targeted a Catholic church on Easter, police said. Residents of Negombo said the mostly Catholic attackers stoned and vandalized the shops. It was unclear how the dispute began. The clash was the first reported since the Easter bombings of churches and hotels by attackers who had pledged support for the Islamic State group. More than 250 people were killed in the explosions.

6 firefighters investigated over alleged gang rape in Paris: Six Paris firefighters are under investigation over allegations of a gang rape in a city firehouse. The Paris prosecutor's office said the firefighters were taken into custody as part of a judicial inquiry into gang rape or failure to prevent a crime. A police official said a Norwegian student filed a complaint Saturday alleging rape at a fire station in southern Paris. The newspaper Le Parisien reported that she told police she had consensual sex with one firefighter but then was raped by several others.

— From news services