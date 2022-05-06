World Digest: May 6, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Three planes carrying 117 Yemeni prisoners held by the Saudi-led coalition landed Friday in the southern port city of Aden as a truce between the country's warring parties entered its second month, the Red Cross said. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen announced last week that it would release 163 prisoners to its rivals — the Iran-backed Houthi rebels — in support of a cease-fire agreement between the warring sides. The agreement, brokered by the United Nations, aims to pave the way to an end of Yemen's 8-year civil war.

The Houthis however, denied that most were war detainees. Abdel Malak al-Ajery, a member of the Houthi body known as the National Delegation, tweeted that the men who were returned were Yemeni laborers who were arrested while working in Saudi Arabia. The International Committee of the Red Cross, which facilitated the repatriation, said it had interviewed the detainees before they traveled to verify their identities and confirm that their wish was to return to Yemen.

The truce, which went into effect on April 2, is the first nationwide cease-fire in Yemen in six years.

— Associated Press

Minister touts plan for 4,000 settler dwellings

Israel is set to advance plans for the construction of 4,000 settler homes in the occupied West Bank, the interior minister said Friday, drawing warnings of “serious consequences” from the Palestinian Authority.

If approved, it would be the biggest advancement of settlement plans since the Biden administration took office. The White House is opposed to settlement growth because it further erodes the possibility of an eventual two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, a staunch supporter of settlements, tweeted that a planning committee would convene next week to approve 4,000 homes.

Nabil Abu Rdeneh, spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, said the planned approvals would have “serious consequences on the ground.”

— Associated Press

Sir Lanka president declares emergency as protests grow: Sri Lanka's president declared a state of emergency Friday amid widespread public protests demanding his resignation over the country's worst economic crisis in recent memory. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a decree declaring a public emergency effective Friday. Sri Lanka is near bankruptcy, having announced that it is suspending repayment of its foreign loans, and with its usable foreign currency reserves plummeting below $50 million. It has $7 billion in foreign loan repayments this year. The announcement comes as protesters demonstrate near Parliament while others continue to occupy the entrance to the president's office, demanding that Rajapaksa and his powerful ruling family quit.

China plant workers clash with guards over lockdowns: Hundreds of workers at a technology factory in China clashed with authorities and flooded past isolation barriers after weeks under lockdown, a stunning breakdown in the Communist Party's efforts to contain coronavirus infections. The Shanghai factory, which is owned by Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc. and makes devices for Apple among others, has been operating under tight restrictions since the beginning of April. In a video shared on Twitter and YouTube, workers rushed through barriers and tangled with guards in white protective gear who tried to keep them inside. Quanta employees confirmed the Thursday evening clash, while the company did not immediately provide comment. One worker said that people are worried about further tightening because there are positive covid-19 cases on the campus. The government is taking a central role in managing the plant's operations, said another employee on-site.

Danish tourist killed in roadside bombing in Iraq: A Danish national was killed by a roadside bomb while cycling in northern Iraq, local Kurdish authorities said Friday, blaming Turkish Kurdish insurgents for planting the device. According to a statement from police in the Dahuk region, Torbjorn Methmann died in an explosion Thursday. Police said Methmann and his companion, William Karlsson, also a Danish national, were cycling in the semiautonomous Iraqi Kurdish region when Methmann's bicycle struck the roadside bomb.

— From wire services

