SRI LANKA

Police: Easter attackers included bomb experts

Two bomb experts were among the suicide attackers who struck churches and hotels on Easter in Sri Lanka, and all those directly involved in the blasts are either dead or under arrest, police said.

C.D. Wickramaratne, Sri Lanka’s acting police chief, also said in a statement that explosives that the Islamic State-linked group had stocked for use in more attacks have been seized.

The bombings killed 257 people and wounded hundreds at three churches and three hotels. Seven suicide bombers died at their targeted sites, while another exploded his device at a guesthouse after it failed to detonate at a top tourist hotel. A ninth killed herself at her home to avoid capture by police.

Police have detained 73 suspects and seized stocks of explosives, improvised explosive devices and hundreds of swords. They also found $140,000 in cash in bank accounts connected to the group and $40 million worth of assets in land, houses, vehicles and jewelry, police said.

President Maithripala Sirisena said Tuesday that “all” of the suspects’ explosives, weapons, safe houses and training centers have been found.

Authorities have repeatedly said another attack is possible, but Sirisena said it is safe for tourists to return.

On Tuesday, one of the churches targeted in the attacks, St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo, opened part of the building to the public for the first time since the bombings.

— Associated Press

MALAYSIA

U.S. to return millions in 1MDB-linked assets

Malaysia’s attorney general said Tuesday that the United States will return about $196 million recovered from seized assets linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund, part of which has already been repatriated.

Attorney General Tommy Thomas said Malaysia has received a first tranche of $57 million that came from a settlement reached with Red Granite Pictures, the production company behind the 2013 Leonardo DiCaprio film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Red Granite, owned by the stepson of former Malaysian leader Najib Razak, paid the U.S. government $60 million last year to settle claims that it benefited from the 1MDB scandal. Thomas said the United States withheld $3 million to cover its investigation costs.

Thomas said the United States is in the process of remitting about $139 million from the sale of a Manhattan property linked to fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho.

U.S. investigators say that more than $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by associates of Najib between 2009 and 2014, and authorities are working to recover about $1.7 billion. They say the ill-gotten gains were laundered through layers of bank accounts in the United States and elsewhere to finance Hollywood films and buy hotels, a luxury yacht and other extravagances.

About $700 million from the fund, which Najib set up ostensibly for Malaysia’s economic development, allegedly landed in his own bank account. Anger over the 1MDB scandal led to the election defeat of Najib’s long-ruling coalition a year ago. Najib is on trial on multiple counts of corruption.

Thomas said Malaysia has recovered a total of $322 million worth of 1MDB assets.

— Associated Press

Official Thai election results favor anti-military party: Thailand's Election Commission endorsed results from the March 24 general election, declaring that the Pheu Thai party associated with fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra topped the field by winning 136 constituencies. The commission said the military-backed Palang Pracharath party ran second with 97 seats. It is still unclear who will form the next government, as the two top parties are seeking partners to achieve a parliamentary majority. An election commission official cautioned that the endorsements could be withdrawn pending investigations of more than 400 complaints.

Brazil museum devastated in fire recovers 200 Egypt pieces: Brazil's national museum, ravaged by a fire in September, said it has recovered 200 pieces from its Egypt collection. The collection had 700 pieces and was the largest in Latin America before the fire. The artifacts recovered include statues, vases and amulets that had been buried inside the casket of a mummy and hadn't seen the light of day since the mummy was buried around 750 B.C. Officials blame the fire on an air conditioner that was installed incorrectly.

12 Afghan security personnel killed in attacks: Suspected Taliban insurgents killed four police officers in Afghanistan's eastern Laghman province, provincial officials said. The attack occurred just hours after insurgents struck security checkpoints in northeastern Takhar province, killing eight members of the security forces — three soldiers and five police officers. The insurgents stage near-daily attacks on Afghan forces, even as peace efforts in the 17-year war have accelerated.

Elephant kills British soldier on anti-poaching duty in Malawi: A British soldier was killed by an elephant while on anti-poaching operations in Malawi. Britain's Defense Ministry said Guardsman Mathew Talbot, 22, was on patrol in Liwonde National Park when he was killed Sunday. About 30 British soldiers are in the southern African country to help train rangers tasked with protecting endangered wildlife.

— From news services