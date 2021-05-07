Amnesty International apologizes to Navalny, restores 'prisoner of conscience' status: Amnesty International apologized Friday to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for stripping him of its "prisoner of conscience" status and said it would restore the designation. Amnesty announced Feb. 24 that it would stop referring to Navalny as a prisoner of conscience on the grounds that he had made past comments that qualified as advocacy of hatred. Amnesty said the Russian government and its supporters used the Feb. 24 decision to further violate the rights of Navalny, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin. The 44-year-old opposition politician was arrested in January and sentenced to jail for parole violations he called trumped-up.