Earlier Friday, Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians and wounded a third after the men opened fire on a base belonging to Israel’s paramilitary Border Police force in the occupied West Bank, the latest in deadly confrontations in recent weeks that have coincided with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. More unrest appears likely next week.
Tensions have soared in east Jerusalem, which is claimed by both Israel and the Palestinians.
— Associated Press
SCOTLAND
Pro-independence party captures seats
Scotland’s main pro-independence party captured dozens of seats Friday in a Scottish parliament election that could determine the future of the United Kingdom, but early results left uncertainty over whether it would win a crucial majority.
The Scottish National Party says it will seek to hold a new vote on secession by the end of 2023 if there is a pro-independence majority returned to the devolved 129-seat parliament, setting up a potential legal showdown with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who says he will refuse such a vote.
The SNP won 38 of the first 47 seats so far declared, including three of the election’s key battlegrounds. The SNP failed to win Dumbarton, the most marginal seat at the last election.
In some areas, there was an increase in support for opposition pro-union parties, indicating the final outcome would be very close.
— Reuters
NIGERIA
Abducted students return to tears, singing
Nearly two months after their abduction by armed gunmen, more than two dozen students in northwest Nigeria’s Kaduna state were reunited with jubilant family members Friday amid tears and celebratory singing.
Thirty-nine students were taken from a forestry college at gunpoint March 11. Ten were later released, and parents said this week that two had escaped.
The remaining 27 told reporters they were held in a forest, periodically beaten with sticks and guns, and allowed to contact their families only to beg for ransom.
Students hugged relatives and cried tears of joy upon the reunion. The kidnappers released them to police Wednesday, but they were kept for medical checks until Friday.
A leader of the parent group told Reuters that a ransom had been paid but declined to say by whom or the amount.
— Reuters
Ukraine says 2 soldiers killed in east: The Ukrainian military said Friday that two soldiers were killed and another was wounded under fire from Russia-backed separatist rebels in the country's east, where hostilities have increased sharply in recent months. Russia, which claims it has no military presence in eastern Ukraine, fueled new tensions this year by massing troops and conducting large military exercises near its border with Ukraine. The buildup raised alarms in the West.
Amnesty International apologizes to Navalny, restores 'prisoner of conscience' status: Amnesty International apologized Friday to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for stripping him of its "prisoner of conscience" status and said it would restore the designation. Amnesty announced Feb. 24 that it would stop referring to Navalny as a prisoner of conscience on the grounds that he had made past comments that qualified as advocacy of hatred. Amnesty said the Russian government and its supporters used the Feb. 24 decision to further violate the rights of Navalny, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin. The 44-year-old opposition politician was arrested in January and sentenced to jail for parole violations he called trumped-up.
— From news services