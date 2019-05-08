PAKISTAN

Woman in blasphemy case flies to Canada

Nearly a decade after a Pakistani Christian woman named Asia Bibi was accused of blasphemy, then condemned to death and imprisoned for eight years, she has been finally allowed to leave Pakistan and join her family in Canada, her attorney and Pakistani officials said Wednesday.

Bibi, a 51-year-old mother of five, was acquitted six months ago by Pakistan’s Supreme Court, which overturned her original conviction for blasphemy. In January, the court dismissed an appeal by religious groups, and officials said she was free to leave.

Instead, she remained sequestered in safe houses while Islamist hard-liners protested her second acquittal.

About two days ago, Bibi apparently was flown quietly to Canada, where her husband and two daughters fled last year, but no information was released until she was safely out of the country. Her attorney, Saif ul Malook, said Wednesday that she has reached Canada, and officials at the Foreign Ministry confirmed it.

In summer 2009, Bibi was picking fruit in a hot field with a group of Muslim women when an argument erupted over whether they would drink from a water container she had brought. Angry words were exchanged, and the women accused her of insulting Islam. She was confronted by local leaders and imprisoned. The following year, she was convicted and sentenced to death.

— Pamela Constable

SYRIA

Ground troops capture village in rebel enclave

Syrian troops pushed their way into a northwestern rebel-held enclave Wednesday, clashing with insurgents and capturing a strategically located village, widening an offensive that had previously involved mainly aerial bombings and shelling.

The pro-government Central Military Media said the troops entered Kfar Nabudah, a village on the southwestern edge of the enclave, igniting clashes with the insurgents. The CMM said the government forces seized control of the village, which is in Hama province, after hours of fighting.

This is the most serious challenge yet to a cease-fire in the region brokered by Russia and Turkey in September.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the ground operation, which was launched with close air support. It also said government forces captured the village after clashes that killed at least nine soldiers and 18 rebels.

Capturing Kfar Nabudah severs the link between the southern edge of the rebel-held enclave and its western and eastern flanks, as well as farther to the north. Activist-operated media group Enab Baladi called Kfar Nabudah the “first line of defense”of Idlib province.

The latest wave of violence, which began April 30, has raised fears of a wider government offensive to retake the area.

— Associated Press

Britain has 1st coal-free week since Industrial Revolution: Britain has gone a week without burning coal for electricity for the first time since the 19th century. The National Grid said coal has not contributed to Britain's electricity mix since noon on May 1. The landmark was reached two years after Britain had its first coal-free day since the Industrial Revolution. The government says Britain will eliminate coal from its power supply by 2025.

8 dead in attack on Ebola-hit Congolese city: Militia fighters attacked a city at the epicenter of Congo's Ebola outbreak after threatening health workers in the field, further damaging efforts to contain the disease. At least eight people were killed. Ebola response work was halted in the wake of the violence. Attacks on Ebola health centers already have forced Doctors Without Borders and other international aid groups to leave. More than 1,000 people have died of Ebola in eastern Congo since August.

— From news services