The United States has expressed its readiness to lift many of its sanctions on Iran at the Vienna nuclear talks, but Tehran is demanding more, Iran’s senior negotiator said on Friday. Asked whether he thought Tehran was serious about talks, Biden replied: “Yes, but how serious, and what they are prepared to do is a different story.”
Zarif, in a Twitter post, said it is dependent Biden to decide “whether US continues lawlessness or adheres to law. Onus is on US, not Iran.”
MALDIVES
Prosecutor blames Islamists for bombing
A top official in Maldives said Saturday that Islamist extremists were responsible for an explosion that wounded former president Mohamed Nasheed this past week, as police announced the arrest of two of four suspects. Nasheed, 53, has been an outspoken critic of religious extremism in the predominantly Sunni Muslim nation.
Hospital officials said Saturday that Nasheed, the current parliament speaker, was conscious and no longer needed breathing support, but that he remains in an intensive care unit after initial lifesaving surgeries to his head, chest, abdomen and limbs.
Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem told reporters that investigators still don’t know which extremist group was behind Thursday’s attack, which also wounded two of Nasheed’s bodyguards and two apparent bystanders. No group has claimed responsibility.
Russia boosts military presence in Tajikistan: Russia is working on strengthening its military base in Tajikistan and will do all it can to support the former Soviet republic amid rising tensions in Afghanistan, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, at a meeting with Putin in Moscow, said the situation in neighboring Afghanistan has escalated since the announcement last month by the United States that it would pull out its troops.
Attackers kill 7 Nigerian police officers: Gunmen killed seven Nigerian police officers in a night of attacks in the southern oil hub of Rivers state, police said. The attackers opened fire at a checkpoint on Friday evening, then drove on to hit two police stations, the statement said. Officers fired back, killing two of the raiders and injuring some of the others who escaped in a stolen car, police added.
Pakistani opposition leader prevented from boarding flight: Pakistan's ailing opposition leader, who has been charged with corruption, was turned back at the international airport in Lahore and prevented from leaving the country, his party spokeswoman said. Shehbaz Sharif, head of the Pakistan Muslim League-N party, was not allowed to board a Qatar Airways flight to London, the party spokeswoman said. On Friday, the Lahore High Court ruled that Sharif could leave Pakistan and stay abroad for cancer treatment until early July.
Fossilized remains of 9 Neanderthals found in Italy: Italian archaeologists have uncovered the fossilized remains of nine Neanderthals in a cave near Rome, shedding new light on how the Italian peninsula was populated and under what environmental conditions. The Italian Culture Ministry announced the discovery, saying it had confirmed that the Guattari Cave in San Felice Circeo was "one of the most significant places in the world for the history of Neanderthals." The skull of a Neanderthal had been discovered in the cave in 1939.
Avalanches kill 7 in French
Alps: Seven people died in two separate avalanches in the Savoie region of the French Alps, according to local authorities. The prefecture of Savoie, which neighbors Italy, urged hikers, skiers and others to be careful, saying the kind of mild weather observed at the moment after heavy snowfall in the past week tends to trigger avalanches.
