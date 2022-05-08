World Digest: May 8, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Scholz's party suffers big loss in regional vote Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Germany’s center-right Christian Democratic Union bloc scored a clear victory Sunday in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, according to election-night projections. The election for the state legislature was seen as a test for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrat-led coalition government amid its handling of the war in Ukraine. The vote gave the CDU, the party of former chancellor Angela Merkel — which is in opposition to Scholz’s government at the national level — a strong victory after a string of electoral losses.

Projections from ARD and ZDF television based on exit polls and early counting of votes put support for the CDU at around 43 percent, well ahead of the other parties. Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats appeared to drop to third place behind the Greens. Projections showed the Social Democrats winning about 16 percent, with the Greens netting 17 percent to 18 percent.

Compared with five years ago, the CDU and the Greens made significant gains while the Social Democrats suffered heavy losses.

In addition, projections showed the populist far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) winning only 4.6 percent to 4.7 percent of the vote, which would put it short of the 5 percent threshold to win seats in the state legislature.

It has been a turbulent few months for Scholz, who took office in December at the head of a coalition government with the Greens and the Free Democrats. He has faced criticism for his approach to the war in Ukraine.

Germany broke with tradition after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion to supply arms to Ukraine but has been criticized by Kyiv for perceived hesitancy and slowness in providing heavy weaponry.

— Associated Press

Two Palestinians fatally shot by Israelis

Two Palestinians, one a teenager, were killed in incidents in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, hours after police apprehended two Palestinian men suspected of killing three Israelis last week.

It was the latest episode of violence amid weeks of Palestinian attacks in Israel and Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank that have left at least 18 Israelis and about 30 Palestinians dead.

The Palestinian man died after he was shot by Israeli troops as he tried to cross the security fence near a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said that soldiers “spotted a suspect who attempted to illegally cross the security fence” near the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem and fired at him.

The military also said an Israeli civilian shot a Palestinian armed with a knife who entered a West Bank settlement south of Jerusalem. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Mutassim Atallah, 17, was killed.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian man allegedly stabbed an Israeli police officer outside Jerusalem’s Old City. Police said other officers at the scene shot the assailant. Paramedics said the officer was hospitalized in moderate condition. The attacker’s condition was not clear.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli police said forces captured two Palestinians who killed three people in a stabbing attack last week and fled the scene, sparking a massive manhunt. The attackers went on a stabbing rampage in the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad on Thursday, Israel’s Independence Day, killing three and wounding at least four before bolting.

— Associated Press

Militants free 60 from Burkina Faso prison: Militants freed about 60 inmates during an attack on a prison in northwestern Burkina Faso, ransacking offices and setting vehicles ablaze before making their escape, two security officials and a judicial official said. Armed men entered the town of Nouna aboard 4x4s and motorbikes, brandishing Kalashnikovs and heavy machine guns, the security officials said. The militants freed around 60 men from the city jail, its entire prisoner population. Burkina Faso is battling an Islamist insurgency that has spread from neighboring Mali over the past decade.

Assad makes rare trip to Iran: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and senior officials during an unannounced visit to Tehran, Iranian state television reported. Assad also met with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, before flying back to Damascus, according to state TV. It was his second visit to Iran since the start of Syria's civil war in 2011. Tehran has heavily backed Assad throughout the conflict. During the meeting, Khamenei said Syria and Iran would "continue powerfully" to resist Israel's efforts to dominate the Middle East, state TV reported.

— From news services

