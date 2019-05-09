ARGENTINA

Lawmaker injured, man killed in ambush

A lawmaker was seriously injured and a provincial official was killed Thursday in what appeared to be one of the most brazen political attacks in Argentina since it returned to democracy in 1983.

Officials said lawmaker Héctor Olivares was shot around 7 a.m. near the congressional building in the capital. Olivares is a representative of La Rioja province in the lower house of the National Congress. He was taken to a hospital in Buenos Aires. The shots pierced his abdomen and affected vital organs.

The Telam state news agency identified the man who was killed as Miguel Marcelo Yadón. Telam says the men, reportedly friends since their teenage years, were shot at least six times.

Local media had initially reported that Yadón and Olivares had been shot from a moving vehicle, but a video of the shooting released by the Security Ministry showed a parked car waiting for the men. As the men walk by, they are shot at close range.

Yadón collapses on the sidewalk, while an injured Olivares tries to get up and holds up his arms in a cry for help.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said that authorities have found the car and identified the suspects but would not release any information until the men were captured.

Before he was shot, Olivares had been discussing a bill targeting hooliganism in Argentine soccer, which produces some of the world’s best players but is plagued by corruption and violence.

— Associated Press

JAPAN

U.S. suspends search for F-35 that crashed

The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it has suspended its search for a Japanese air force F-35A stealth fighter that crashed off Japan’s coast last month, after the allies scrambled to locate the aircraft to protect its military secrets.

The pilot is still missing, and Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Japan will continue its search.

The U.S. Navy said it was withdrawing after a salvage vehicle, CURV 21, found debris from the aircraft. It crashed in the Pacific off the eastern coast of Aomori in northern Japan during a night training flight on April 9. It went missing about half an hour after taking off from Misawa air base with three other F-35As and about a minute after the pilot abruptly ordered an end to the training exercise.

The Navy was quick in the salvage effort amid air and maritime activity in the region by China and Russia. It dispatched the guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem and P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft to join a Japanese search-and-rescue team. From April 9 to 17, the U.S. search covered more than 5,000 square nautical miles before deploying the CURV 21 remotely operated vehicle.

Iwaya told a committee in Japan’s upper house of parliament that the U.S. salvage vehicle recovered parts of a flight data recorder but that the flight data was missing. A joint effort using sonar by the Japanese deep-undersea vehicle Kaimei also located and recovered equipment parts, he said.

Iwaya said Kaimei has also withdrawn, but the surface and underwater search is continuing.

Japan started deploying the expensive F-35s last year as part of a plan to bolster its capability to counter potential threats from North Korea and China.

— Associated Press

Suicide bomber strikes at Baghdad marketplace: An Iraqi security official said a suicide bomber attacked a marketplace in Baghdad's Sadr City suburb, killing eight people and wounding 16. Iraq's security agencies have invested heavily in securing the capital. The attack at the Jamila market marks a rare breach of that security.

Mass held at Sri Lanka church hit in attacks: St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka, celebrated its first Catholic Mass since the Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed more than 100 people at the church and about 250 people overall across the country. Hundreds of people, including some injured in the church blast, attended the event.

4 arrested in Northern Ireland probe of journalist's death: Police investigating the killing of journalist Lyra McKee, shot by paramilitary gunfire in Northern Ireland last month, have made four arrests. Police said the four males — ages 15, 18, 38 and 51 — were arrested in Londonderry in connection with violence in the city the night McKee died. McKee, 29, was killed as she watched the rioting on April 18. The New IRA, a dissident paramilitary group that opposes Northern Ireland's peace process, says its members killed her by accident when firing at police. Three people were earlier arrested and released without charge.

Moscow police detain Pussy Riot member, 6 others: Moscow police detained a member of the Pussy Riot protest group for the second time in a month, and a Russian official said he expects she will face drug charges. Veronika Nikulshina, one of the four members of the collective who were jailed last year for a protest at the World Cup soccer final, was detained Wednesday. Group member Pyotr Verzilov said on Twitter that six of Nikulshina's acquaintances also were detained. Nikulshina was detained in mid-April, as well, but freed without charge.

— From news services