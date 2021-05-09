Siberian doctor who treated Navalny missing, police say: A Siberian doctor who treated Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he collapsed on a flight in Russia last year has disappeared, Russian police said. Police in the Omsk region said Alexander Murakhovsky had left a hunting base in a forest on an all-terrain vehicle on Friday and had not been seen since. Murakhovsky was the head doctor at the hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk that treated Navalny. Navalny was airlifted to Germany for further treatment, and tests established that he had been poisoned with a nerve agent. He was jailed in February in Russia on what he called trumped-up charges.