The SNP won 64 seats in the elections, one short of a majority in Scotland’s 129-member assembly. Combined with eight members of the Scottish Greens, the pro-independence camp will dominate the new parliament.
Sturgeon has said the final tally indicated that a new referendum was the “will of the country” and suggested in a BBC appearance Sunday that she could introduce a referendum bill as early as next spring if the United Kingdom has recovered sufficiently from the pandemic. The SNP has said it wants a referendum by 2023.
Such a vote could sunder Scotland’s 314-year-old union with England. Johnson has rejected calls for a second independence vote.
But the election results appear to have rattled Downing Street. Johnson wrote to Sturgeon on Saturday to congratulate her on her electoral success and invite her to a summit with leaders of Wales and Northern Ireland to “discuss our shared challenges and how we can work together in the coming months and years to overcome them.”
Fifty-five percent of Scots voted in 2014 to remain in the union, but public opinion has since shifted. Sixty-two percent of Scots voted in 2016 against Brexit.
— Claire Parker
ARABIAN SEA
U.S. seizes weapons likely bound for Yemen
The U.S. Navy announced Sunday that it seized an arms shipment of thousands of assault weapons, machines guns and sniper rifles hidden aboard a ship in the Arabian Sea, apparently bound for Yemen to support the country’s Houthi rebels.
A U.S. defense official told the Associated Press that the Navy’s initial investigation found the vessel came from Iran, again tying that country to arming the Houthis despite a United Nations arms embargo. Tehran has previously denied giving the Shiite rebels weapons.
The seizure, one of several amid the years-long war in Yemen, comes as the United States and others try to end a conflict that has spawned one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.
The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey discovered the weapons aboard what the Navy described as a stateless dhow, a traditional Mideast sailing ship, in an operation that began Thursday in the northern reaches of the Arabian Sea off Oman and Pakistan. Sailors boarded the vessel and found the weapons below deck.
Sailors found nearly 3,000 Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, a variant of the Kalashnikov. They recovered hundreds of other heavy machine guns and sniper rifles, as well as dozens of advanced, Russian-made antitank guided missiles. The shipments also included several hundred rocket-propelled grenade launchers and optical sights for weapons.
The seizure marks just the latest in the Arabian Sea or Gulf of Aden involving weapons suspected to be bound for Yemen.
— Associated Press
Siberian doctor who treated Navalny missing, police say: A Siberian doctor who treated Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he collapsed on a flight in Russia last year has disappeared, Russian police said. Police in the Omsk region said Alexander Murakhovsky had left a hunting base in a forest on an all-terrain vehicle on Friday and had not been seen since. Murakhovsky was the head doctor at the hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk that treated Navalny. Navalny was airlifted to Germany for further treatment, and tests established that he had been poisoned with a nerve agent. He was jailed in February in Russia on what he called trumped-up charges.
Key suspect in attack on former Maldives leader arrested: Police in Maldives said they arrested a person believed to be the prime suspect in an explosion that critically wounded former president Mohamed Nasheed and was blamed on Islamist extremists. Police said they now have three of four suspects in custody. Nasheed, an outspoken critic of religious extremism in the predominantly Sunni Muslim nation, is recovering in a hospital after multiple surgeries. Two of Nasheed's bodyguards and two apparent bystanders were wounded in the blast.
— From news services