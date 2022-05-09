World Digest: May 9, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Prison clash leaves 43 inmates dead Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A clash between rival gangs has left 43 inmates dead in Ecuador, officials said Monday, little more than a month after another prison riot killed 20. Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo said at a news conference that one group of inmates attacked another inside the Bellavista lockup in Santo Domingo, about 45 miles south of Quito, the capital.

The minister said firearms, explosives and other weapons were found after police assault teams helped retake control of the prison.

Gen. Fausto Salinas, the incoming police commander, told Teleamazonas television that 40 inmates had been recaptured during escape attempts.

The human rights group Amnesty International reported in March that at least 316 prisoners died in clashes in Ecuadoran prisons in 2020, including 119 who died during one riot in September.

A month after that report was published, a prison clash left 20 people dead in Turi, about 190 miles south of the capital.

— Associated Press

Dozens reported killed in rebel attack in east

Rebels in eastern Congo attacked a village near a mine in the eastern province of Ituri, killing at least 52 people, government officials said.

Fighters with the group known as CODECO attacked the town of Kablangete on Sunday, said Jean-Pierre Bikilisende, the mayor of Mongwalu, which is four miles away. In addition to those killed, 100 civilians are missing, Bikilisende said.

Jean Ladis Maboso, an administrator in the affected area, called for justice. “It is a criminal act that cannot go unnoticed,” he said.

In February, CODECO fighters attacked the Djugu area and killed at least 60 people.

Eastern Congo has been destabilized for years by attacks by several rebel groups, including CODECO, that are vying for control of the mineral-rich area. The ongoing violence has prompted thousands of rural residents to flee for safer areas.

The latest attack comes a week after discussions in Kenya between the Congolese government and rebel movements to try to establish peace and stability in the area.

— Associated Press

8 Turkish citizens reportedly kidnapped in Haiti: Eight Turkish citizens have been kidnapped in Haiti, an official said, the latest high-profile kidnapping by gangs. Hugues Josue, the Turkish honorary consul in Haiti, said the group had boarded a bus in the neighboring Dominican Republic and were kidnapped in the Croix-des-Bouquets neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. Josue said he did not have any details on a potential ransom request. Croix-des-Bouquets is controlled by the 400 Mawozo gang, which kidnapped 17 members of an American missionary group in the same area in October. The gang demanded $1 million in ransom and held most of the captives until December.

Spain rescues 13 migrants: Two Spanish coast guard helicopters rescued 13 migrants in the Atlantic Ocean off the Canary Islands, authorities said, but those rescued told workers with the International Committee of the Red Cross that about twice as many were missing and had probably drowned. The helicopters, a rescue boat and two other ships headed 65 miles south of Gran Canaria after a rescue plane had spotted a dinghy barely afloat at sea, the Spanish coast guard said. The Canary Islands, about 60 miles off the coast of Morocco, have become a hot spot for migrants trying to reach Europe in recent years.

4 die as tear gas grenade sets off stampede in Bolivia: A tear gas grenade set off during a university assembly in Bolivia triggered a stampede in which four students died and 50 were injured, officials said. Tomas Frias University Rector Pedro López told Radio Panamericana that the students had gathered to elect new student body leaders at the school in the mountainous city of Potosí, about 260 miles south of La Paz, the capital.

— From news services

