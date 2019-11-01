The opposition alleges that the outcome was rigged to enable Morales to avoid a runoff; the president denies wrongdoing and has accused the opposition of trying to stage a coup.

— Associated Press

INDIA

Schools in New Delhi close because of smog

An expert panel in India’s capital declared a health emergency Friday because of the air pollution choking the city, with authorities ordering schools closed until Tuesday.

The Supreme Court-appointed panel is also temporarily banning construction in the New Delhi region to control dust in the air.

Air pollution in New Delhi generally peaks around Nov. 1 because of a combination of smog from fireworks from a Hindu festival and smoke from the burning of farm fields in the neighboring states.

The air quality index reading at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi for pollution particles in the air reached nine times the recommended World Health Organization level Friday. At such levels, people are advised to avoid all outdoor exertion.

— Associated Press

CHILE

Visitors are canceling trips amid protests

Chile’s tourism industry is feeling the effects amid violent protests that have rocked Santiago, the capital, since last month, with hotel reservations down by half and many people canceling trips after the country canceled two major summits.

The hit underscores the wider effect of the chaos that has gripped the South American nation for almost two weeks, since protests over a hike in metro fares spun out of control, spurring riots, arson and looting that have left at least 18 dead.

“We won’t be able to endure much more of this; the losses are enormous,” said Ivan Marambio, a manager at the Principado hotel chain in Santiago. “All the hotels are practically empty,” he added, referring to the central area near Plaza Italia, where many of the protests have been.

The effect to tourism-related businesses has spread.

Demonstrators say they have no intention of letting up, although the streets have calmed somewhat since a long holiday weekend began Thursday.

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, who axed a third of his cabinet this week as he scrambled to appease protesters, also pulled the plug on plans to hold two global meetings that were set to take place in Chile — the APEC leaders’ summit this month, and the COP25 climate conference in December.

— Reuters

Lebanese man sentenced to death in mosque bombing: A Lebanese court has sentenced a man to death for twin car bombings in 2013 that targeted two mosques in the northern city of Tripoli, killing 47 people, the state-run National News Agency reported Friday. NNA said the Judicial Council sentenced Youssef Diab to death Friday. The near-simultaneous bombings targeted Sunni mosques in Lebanon's second-largest city. Police said at the time that the bombings wounded some 300 others.

Algeria sees mass protest on anniversary of independence rising: More than 100,000 Algerians, double the number attending recent weekly protests, marched Friday to demand a purge of the ruling hierarchy and an end to military involvement in politics. The surge in numbers came after opposition calls on social media for a big demonstration to mark the anniversary of the 1954 uprising against French rule.

Cypriot driver in trouble over foot-stunt footage: Cypriot police charged a man who allegedly drove his heavy vehicle on a main highway with only his feet on the wheel and live-streamed footage of the stunt. Police said Friday that they managed to identify the 43-year-old suspect from the video, which was shown on social media. He was charged with reckless and dangerous driving and driving without the use of his hands, and released.

— From news services

