The Greek Orthodox Holy Diocese of France identified the victim as the Rev. Nikolaos Kakavelakis and said he was set to return soon to Greece.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Anti-terrorism prosecutors are not investigating the case, and the Lyon prosecutor opened an attempted-murder investigation.

France has been under high security alert after the killing of three people at a Nice church on Thursday, amid global tensions over cartoons of the Muslim prophet Muhammad published in a French newspaper.

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

Ruling party's electoral victory spurs protests

Georgia’s ruling party won the former Soviet nation’s contested parliamentary election, according to preliminary results announced Sunday. The opposition rejected the results, saying they were manipulated, and called for protests.

With more than 99 percent of ballots counted, the Georgian Dream party had received 48.1 percent of the vote in Saturday’s election, according to Georgia’s election commission. The biggest opposition alliance, led by the United National Movement party, got 27.1 percent. Several more opposition parties cleared the 1 percent threshold to get seats in parliament.

As thousands of opposition supporters rallied in front of parliament in the capital, Tbilisi, on Sunday, opposition politicians called for a rerun of the election. Some refused to participate in the work of the new legislature.

Georgian Dream has held a strong majority in parliament for eight years, but its popularity has dwindled amid economic woes. The economy has been badly bruised by the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to shrink by 5 percent this year.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said Sunday that “overall, fundamental freedoms were respected” in the election. But “pervasive allegations of pressure on voters and blurring of the line between the ruling party and the state” reduced the public’s confidence in the voting process.

— Associated Press

THAILAND

Facing pressure, king, queen meet supporters

Under increasing pressure from protesters demanding reforms to the monarchy, Thailand's king and queen met Sunday with thousands of supporters in Bangkok, mixing with citizens in the street after attending a religious ceremony inside the Grand Palace.

King Vajiralongkorn waved to the crowd and smiled. He paused for a rare comment when asked what he would say to the protesters.

“We love them all the same,” the king told Britain’s Channel 4. Asked whether there was room to compromise with the protesters, he said, “Thailand is the land of compromise,” and walked away.

The unprecedented challenge to decades of tradition has led royalists to stage counter-rallies and to denounce the protesters.

Several such events have taken place nationwide. The Sunday event came after another week in which student-led demands to shake up the royal institution made international headlines.

The protesters say the palace exercises undue power for a constitutional monarchy and seek to have it made more accountable under law. They deny they want to see the royal institution abolished.

The protests began in earnest in July and originally demanded political changes — including new elections — but parallel demands for reform of the monarchy have since taken center stage.

— Associated Press

Quebec police make arrest after stabbings leave 2 dead: A man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a Japanese sword was arrested on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five on Halloween near the Château Frontenac hotel in Quebec City. Police said initial evidence indicates the motive was personal, not terrorism. Police Chief Robert Pigeon said the suspect, from the Montreal area, had made a threat of violence in 2014. "That information would have been revealed in a medical context over five years ago. It was not something that was in a criminal record," he said.