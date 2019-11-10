The nations’ foreign ministries said Israeli farmers would be allowed to harvest this season’s crops in Ghamr, known in Hebrew as Tsofar. They also said that Jordan would respect private land ownership rights in Baqura, or Naharayim in Hebrew.

But Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said farmers would require a visa and would have to enter the areas through official border crossings, instead of simply entering freely as they do now.

The announcement marked a new blow to ties that have steadily deteriorated amid tensions over Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and its policies in East Jerusalem.

— Associated Press

IRAN

2nd nuclear reactor being built at plant

Iran began pouring concrete Sunday for a second nuclear reactor at its Bushehr power plant, a facility Tehran cites as its reason to break the enrichment limit set by its unraveling 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani announced Sunday that Iran has discovered a new oil field with over 50 billion barrels of crude oil. The find could boost the country’s proven reserves by a third as it struggles to sell energy abroad amid U.S. sanctions imposed after President Trump pulled the United States from the nuclear deal in May 2018.

Rouhani said the field was in southern Khuzestan province.

Since the U.S. pullout from the deal, the other countries involved have been struggling to save it. However, they have offered no means by which Iran can sell its oil abroad. Iran since has gone beyond the deal’s stockpile and enrichment limits, and has started using advanced centrifuges barred by the deal.

Bushehr is fueled by uranium produced in Russia, not Iran, and is monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency. However, Iran began 4.5 percent enrichment in part to supply Bushehr despite the deal limiting it to 3.67 percent.

Officials say the new reactor, and a third planned to be built, will each add more than 1,000 megawatts to Iran’s power grid.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Far-right Vox surges in vote; Socialists lead

Early results in Spain’s national election show the ruling Socialists leading the count and the far-right Vox party surging, as the political divide between left and right widens, exacerbating the political deadlock.

With 70 percent of the votes counted, Vox, which got into parliament only in April, looks to become Spain’s third-largest political force.

Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist Workers’ Party would win 122 parliamentary seats, one less than in the April election, early results show. That leaves it further away from the needed 176-seat majority, even with the support of its natural left-wing ally, the anti-austerity United We Can party, which shed seven seats to 35.

The conservative Popular Party is poised to recover from the 66 seats it won in April to have 84 lawmakers after Sunday’s vote.

Vox would more than double its presence in the Congress of Deputies, from 24 to 53 seats.

The biggest loser would be the center-right Citizens party, plunging to 10 seats from 57 in the last ballot.

In a last-minute effort earlier Sunday, United We Can leader Pablo Iglesias offered to help the Socialists, hoping to form a stable leftist coalition. Sunday’s election was called after the two parties failed to agree following the April election.

But Vox has already joined forces with Spain’s two right-of-center parties to take over many city and regional governments. The three groups would readily band together to oust Sánchez.

— Associated Press

Blast wounds 5 Italian troops in Iraq: A roadside blast wounded five Italian military personnel in northern Iraq as they returned from a mission aimed at helping Iraqi troops combat the Islamic State militant group, Italian officials said. The Italian Defense Ministry said three of the wounded were in "grave condition." Rear Adm. Fabio Agostini said the five are part of a special forces team that was returning from a mission aimed at finding Islamic State refuges.

— From news services

