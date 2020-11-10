The refugee flow is the first visible sign of a growing humanitarian crisis affecting millions at the heart of the Horn of Africa. Tigray remains almost fully cut off from the world nearly a week after communications were severed and Abiy announced the offensive in response to an alleged attack on a military base.

At least 3,500 refugees had arrived in Sudan’s Kassala province, the head of the refugee agency there said. At least 30 armed Ethiopian troops joined the refugees fleeing into Sudan, the Sudan News Agency reported.

Tigray leader Debretsion Gebremichael, meanwhile, alleged that Eritrea “started taking military action since yesterday” and fired heavy weaponry at Humera, near the border with Eritrea and Sudan, “so that our people would panic.”

The Tigray government once dominated Ethiopia’s ruling coalition. Feeling marginalized by Abiy’s political changes after he took office in 2018, it broke away last year.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Turkish troops pull out from base in northwest

Turkish troops in northwestern Syria have pulled out of a second military base in the area that had been surrounded by Syrian government forces, media activists said.

The pullout from the observation post in Sher Mogher in the Hama region comes nearly a month after the evacuation of Turkey’s largest military base in the area once held by the Syrian opposition. The area was overran by government troops late last year during an offensive.

The development comes as violence returned to the rebel-held enclave, with government strikes resuming.

A Turkish official, speaking on the condition of anonymity in line with official regulations, said the evacuation was not a “withdrawal but a redeployment in line with necessities on the ground.”

Turkish troops also withdrew from a military post near M5, a highway that runs through the northwest. Opposition media platforms reported that Turkish troops also began evacuating a post in Aleppo province that had been breached by advancing Syrian government troops.

A cease-fire deal between Russia and Turkey had established the Turkish observation posts to monitor the truce. Turkey backs the Syrian opposition, while Russia is the Syrian government’s main ally. But the truce has been repeatedly violated.

It was not clear whether Turkey’s pullout was part of a deal to reposition its observation posts inside the opposition-held enclave or aimed at reducing its military presence in the area.

— Associated Press

Afghan security forces kill al-Qaeda leader: Afghanistan's intelligence agency said it had killed a senior regional al-Qaeda member in the southwest, accusing Taliban insurgents of harboring him. Under a deal with the United States signed in February, the Taliban agreed to cut ties with international militant groups, including al-Qaeda. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security said the al-Qaeda leader was killed during an operation in Farah province, where he was "given a safe haven and protection" by the Taliban.

13 migrants killed in shipwreck off Libya, U.N. says: At least 13 Europe-bound African migrants, including three women and one child, drowned in the Mediterranean Sea when their rubber boat capsized off the coast of Libya, the U.N. migration agency said. A spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration said the dead were among about two dozen people who left the western town of Zuwara on Monday. Libya's coast guard rescued at least 11, she said. It was at least the fourth deadly migrant shipwreck off the coast of Libya since October.

Suspect in Toronto van attack pleads not guilty: A man accused of using a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney said he will argue that his client is not criminally responsible because of his state of mind at the time. Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the April 23, 2018, attack. He told police he belonged to an online community of sexually frustrated men, some of whom have plotted attacks against people who have sex.