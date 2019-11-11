The IAEA did not identify the site in the confidential quarterly report, which was distributed to member states and seen by the Associated Press.

The IAEA also confirmed that Iran has begun enriching uranium at a heavily fortified installation inside a mountain, is increasing its stockpile of processed uranium and is exceeding the allowable enrichment levels.

AD

All such steps are prohibited under a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers to prevent it from building a nuclear bomb.

AD

But since President Trump pulled the United States out of the pact last year and imposed new sanctions, Iran has been openly stepping up violations of the deal in an attempt to pressure the other major signatories to help it economically.

The IAEA report came as European Union members met to decide how to keep the deal alive.

“We now need to make it clear to Iran that it can’t continue like this,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters.

— Associated Press

Genocide case filed against Myanmar

Myanmar was accused Monday of genocide at the United Nations’ highest court for its campaign against the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority, as lawyers asked the International Court of Justice to urgently order measures “to stop Myanmar’s genocidal conduct immediately.”

AD

Gambia filed the case on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

AD

Gambia’s justice minister and attorney general, Abubacarr Marie Tambadou, said he wanted to “send a clear message to Myanmar and to the rest of the international community that the world must not stand by and do nothing in the face of terrible atrocities.”

Myanmar’s military began a harsh counterinsurgency campaign against the Rohingya in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and the torching of homes.

A U.N. fact-finding mission on Myanmar said in September that the government should be held responsible in international legal forums for “genocidal acts” against the Rohingya.

AD

The case filed at the International Court of Justice alleges that Myanmar’s actions were “genocidal in character” because they were intended to “destroy the Rohingya group in whole or in part.”

AD

— Associated Press

Denmark to temporarily restore border controls with Sweden: Denmark will temporarily reinstate border controls with Sweden and step up police work along the border after several violent crimes and explosions around Copenhagen that Danish authorities say were carried out by perpetrators from Sweden. Since February, there have been 13 blasts in Copenhagen. The border checks will start Tuesday and last six months. Authorities also plan more CCTV surveillance, more surveillance of gang members, more drones and more bomb-sniffing dogs as part of the effort.

AD

Ukraine, rebels say pullback in east is completed: The Ukrainian military and Russia-backed separatists have completed a pullback of troops and weapons from an area in eastern Ukraine embroiled in a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people, officials said. The disengagement near Petrivske that began Saturday followed a recent similar withdrawal in another section of the front line, where separatists and Ukrainian forces have been fighting since 2014. The disengagement of forces in eastern Ukraine was seen as a key step toward a summit involving Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany on ending the conflict.

AD

Australian state declares emergency over wildfires: Australia's most populous state has declared a state of emergency because of unprecedented wildfire danger as calls grew for the nation to take more action to counter climate change. Fires in New South Wales's northeast have claimed three lives, destroyed more than 150 homes and razed more than 3,800 square miles of forest and farmland since Friday. The week-long declaration of a state of emergency gives the Rural Fire Service broad powers to control resources and direct other government agencies.

— From news services

AD