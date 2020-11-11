The meeting has reached preliminary agreement on a road map to “free, fair, inclusive and credible parliamentary and presidential elections” that also includes steps to unite institutions, she said.

AD

Libya has been in chaos since 2011 and divided since 2014 between rival factions in the east and the west. An internationally recognized government holds power in the capital, Tripoli, while rival forces hold sway in the east.

AD

With both sides riven by political, regional and ideological divisions, many Libyans remain skeptical of peacemaking efforts.

However, the Tunis talks follow a cease-fire that the two sides agreed to last month in Geneva.

On Thursday, the talks will focus on a new unified transitional government to oversee the run-up to elections, Williams said.

The road map also outlines steps to begin a process of national reconciliation and transitional justice and to address the plight of displaced people, she said.

AD

— Reuters

PHILIPPINES

New typhoon slams storm-ravaged nation

A typhoon began battering northeastern Philippine provinces Wednesday, leaving at least one person dead and three missing in a region still struggling to recover from a powerful storm that left a trail of death and destruction just over a week ago, officials said.

AD

Typhoon Vamco strengthened with sustained winds of 87 mph and gusts of up to 121 mph as it barreled close to Polillo Island in Quezon province at night. Nearly 200,000 people have been evacuated there, officials said.

Quezon and outlying provinces have hardly recovered from the devastation wrought early this month by Typhoon Goni, which blew ashore with destructive super-typhoon force but weakened after slamming into mountain ranges and island provinces. Goni left more than 30 people dead or missing and damaged or destroyed more than 270,000 houses and shanties.

AD

Disaster response officials on Wednesday reported flooding in 32 towns near the northeastern coast and a few landslides in the agricultural region, where they said a man died and three people were missing.

Classes and government work were suspended in Manila and outlying regions Wednesday. Several international and domestic flights were canceled. Seaports were closed, and ferryboats and cargo ships were prohibited from venturing out to sea near the typhoon’s path, stranding hundreds of commuters, officials said.

AD

— Associated Press

Nationalists, police clash during Warsaw march: Polish police used tear gas and rubber bullets in clashes with far-right supporters during an annual Independence Day march attended by thousands in Warsaw despite a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemic. Many participants turned up in cars and on motorbikes to observe social distancing. But a few thousand marched on foot. Some threw firecrackers, stones and bottles at police in riot gear and into windows with LGBT rainbow flags or signs of anti-government sentiment. Poland's right-wing government has been promoting the march and has shown acceptance of the far-right groups ever since it took power in 2015.

AD

Libyan pleads to deadly stabbing attack in England: A 26-year-old Libyan man pleaded guilty to murder for stabbing three friends to death as they sat in an English city park. Khairi Saadallah admitted to three counts of murder and three of attempted murder for the June 20 attack in Reading, 40 miles west of London. Three other men were injured. Police declared the stabbings a terrorist attack. Prosecutors said Saadallah, an asylum seeker who was living in Reading, stabbed all six victims within two minutes while shouting "Allahu akbar," Arabic for "God is great."

AD

Pollution peaks in key Pakistani city as coronavirus cases surge: A thick blanket of smog enveloped Pakistan's cultural capital, Lahore, prompting officials to warn that tens of thousands of the city's residents risk respiratory disease and eye-related problems while doctors urged people to stay at home. The air quality in Lahore deteriorated to hazardous levels, putting an additional burden on the fragile health-care system amid a surge in coronavirus deaths and new infections. Pakistan said it had registered 21 new covid-19 deaths and 1,708 new infections over the past 24 hours — despite government-imposed partial lockdowns in 4,136 residential areas across the country.