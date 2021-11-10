Fenster was taken into custody in May as he was trying to leave the country just months after the military seized control of the government. He was charged with inciting dissent against the military, breaching immigration law and unlawful association.
“Now he has been charged with a total of five criminal charges,” said Than Zaw Aung, Fenster’s attorney. The first hearing for the new charges will be held Tuesday, while court proceedings for the three other charges are in progress, he added.
The U.S. government has pushed the junta to release Fenster even though it formally shuns Myanmar.
— Bloomberg News
ETHIOPIA
U.N.: About 70 drivers in aid effort detained
Ethiopian authorities have arrested or detained about 70 aid-delivering truck drivers contracted to the United Nations and other groups in the past week, the world body said Wednesday, beginning when the government declared a state of emergency amid the country’s escalating war and growing famine.
It is the government’s latest slap at the United Nations after the recent expulsion of seven U.N. staffers and the detention of at least 16 local employees amid tensions over what the world body called a “de facto humanitarian blockade” on the Tigray region.
The United Nations said all 16 employees detained Tuesday are ethnic Tigrayans. The new U.N. statement said the dozens of drivers detained are of “different ethnicities” but include Tigrayans.
The arrests are a further challenge to efforts to deliver aid to millions in Tigray, which has not received badly needed humanitarian supplies since the military began hitting the Tigray capital with airstrikes on Oct. 18.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International said Tigray forces raped or gang-raped local women after attacking a community in the Amhara region as they pushed toward Addis Ababa.
The report is the most extensive one yet by a human rights group on alleged abuses by Tigray forces after they entered Amhara four months ago. Earlier, as the war raged in Tigray, ethnic Tigrayans reported hundreds of rapes by Ethiopian and allied forces.
— Associated Press
About 30 killed in Nigeria attacks: Nearly 30 people have been killed across Nigeria's north in attacks in recent days targeting rural areas and police, locals and authorities said. The three attacks in the states of Zamfara, Katsina and Taraba occurred over 48 hours. While the attacks were not related, armed groups have been terrorizing communities across the northwest and central parts of Africa's most populous country.
Heavy rain in Sri Lanka kills 16: At least 16 people have died in floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka after more than a week of heavy rain, officials said. The disaster management center said more than 5,000 people have been displaced. Most deaths resulted from drowning and lightning strikes. At least one person was reported missing. Higher-than-usual rainfall has been reported in most parts of Sri Lanka this year.
— From news services