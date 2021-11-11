Earlier this week, the software was detected on the phones of six Palestinian human rights activists, three of whom worked for organizations that Israel has branded as terrorist groups.
Ahmed al-Deek, the assistant Palestinian foreign minister for political affairs, said a “professional Palestinian institution” inspected many phones and detected Pegasus on three of them. “They belonged to senior officials,” he said.
— Associated Press
SUDAN
General tightens grip two weeks after coup
The top general in Sudan reappointed himself head of the army-run interim governing body on Thursday, nearly three weeks after leading a coup against civilian leaders.
The move by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and other appointments he announced for the Sovereign Council are likely to anger Sudan’s pro-democracy protest movement. Since the Oct. 25 takeover, pro-democracy leaders have demanded that the military relinquish power.
The military has repeatedly promised that it will hand over power to civilian authorities. Since the coup, more than 100 government officials and political leaders have been detained, along with protesters and activists.
Sudan has been in the midst of a fragile transition since a 2019 pro-democracy uprising led to the removal of a longtime autocrat.
— Associated Press
S. Korea seeks to investigate U.S. diplomat over car accident: South Korean police said they are pushing to investigate a U.S. diplomat to determine whether he fled after a traffic accident in Seoul. The diplomat's car rear-ended a taxi but kept moving, police said. The taxi chased the car until it stopped close to the gate of a nearby U.S. military base. Officers dispatched to the site tried to identify the diplomat, but he refused to comply with any inquiry, police said. His car was later moved into the U.S. base, which houses some American diplomats, police said.
Russia targets top human rights group: Russia's best known human rights group, Memorial, said it had been notified that prosecutors have demanded the closure of its main offices over violations of the "foreign agents" law, a move it called politically motivated. Memorial has been a leading voice in defense of basic freedoms as the government has cracked down on dissent. In recent months, the government has designated many independent media outlets, journalists and rights groups as "foreign agents."
— From news services