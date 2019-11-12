Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s left-of-center Socialists won 120 seats in Sunday’s balloting but fell far short of a majority in the 350-seat chamber. Podemos got 35.

Sánchez and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias said that under the deal, Sánchez would be prime minister and Iglesias his deputy in a future government.

AD

A lack of agreement between the two after a general election in April was one of the main reasons Sánchez was forced to call Sunday’s election, the fourth in as many years.

AD

Podemos has traditionally taken a more radical approach than the Socialists. The party grew out of protests against austerity measures during Europe’s debt crisis.

— Associated Press

GREECE

Plan to criminalize blasphemy scrapped

Greek officials on Tuesday scrapped plans to criminalize blasphemy as a law-and-order debate intensified between the new conservative government and the left-wing opposition.

Justice Minister Costas Tsiaras said the proposal has been removed from draft legislation being debated in Parliament. It would have made blasphemy punishable by up to two years in prison.

AD

The proposal had been widely criticized. “Only fundamentalist countries in Asia and the Middle East have laws like that,” said Spyros Lappas, a left-wing lawmaker.

Tsiaras said the proposed measures had been aimed at countering protests outside newly created migrant camps on the Greek mainland, where authorities are concerned about escalating tensions in local communities, as well as far-right groups. Tsiaras cited the potential for racially motivated protests against Muslim camp-dwellers.

AD

Greek authorities are moving thousands of migrants and refugees from camps on islands near the coast of Turkey to the mainland but have faced protests. In northern Greece on the weekend, protesters held a pork-and-wine barbecue outside one camp — an action aimed at highlighting differences between local residents and Muslim migrants.

AD

The conservative government is also locked in a law-and-order spat with opposition parties after ordering police to clear squats in Athens and search university campus grounds for suspected drug traffickers.

Long-standing anti-blasphemy laws were scrapped in 2016 by the previous left-wing government.

— Associated Press

Zimbabwe elephant death toll tops 200: More than 200 elephants have died amid a severe drought, Zimbabwe's parks agency said, and a mass relocation of animals is planned to ease congestion. A spokesman for the National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority said that at least 200 elephants have died in Hwange National Park since October and that other parks also are affected. Other animals are dying, too, he said. Many are straying from parks into nearby communities in search of food and water. The agency has said 33 people have died from conflict with animals this year.

AD

AD

Uganda charges 67 after raid of LGBT-friendly bar: Sixty-seven people arrested at a gay-friendly bar in Uganda's capital were charged with "common nuisance" in what activists called just the latest attack on the LGBT community. They face a maximum sentence of a year in prison, lawyer Patricia Kimera said. All were remanded to prison without bail. A human rights lawyer, Nicholas Opiyo, said police released 50 other people after the Sunday raid in Kampala. Gay people face discrimination in many parts of sub-Saharan Africa. Uganda punishes sex acts "against the order of nature" with up to life in prison.

Saudi court convicts 38 on terrorism-related charges: A court in Saudi Arabia convicted 38 people of financing terrorism and declaring other Muslims nonbelievers, handing out sentences ranging from 30 months to 25 years, state-run Al Ekhbariya reported. The TV channel said one of those sentenced had set up a terrorist organization while in prison. Al Ekhbariya did not give the nationalities or names of those convicted, nor did it offer details about when they were arrested. The convictions can be appealed.

— From news services

AD