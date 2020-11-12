The Islamic State said in a posting on its news agency, Aamaq, that it primarily targeted the French consul attending the ceremony because of his country’s publication of caricatures of the prophet Muhammad.

AD

The claim was also carried on one of the militant Telegram channels used by the Islamic State, which said its fighters were able to plant the explosive device at the ceremony. The militant group offered no proof for its claim.

AD

In remarks carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged to “strike with an iron fist against anyone who would like to undermine our security and stability.”

— Associated Press

UKRAINE

Zelensky speaks after positive virus test

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation in two videos, his first appearance since being hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus this week.

AD

Sitting in a chair in front of a Ukrainian flag, Zelensky said he felt good and that the government was working as normal. He also spoke about his administration’s standoff with the Constitutional Court over anti-corruption reforms.

The president, 42, was moved to a hospital to self-isolate and not put others at risk, his office said.

Three other top officials, including the finance minister, the defense minister and Zelensky’s top aide, were also reported to be infected.

AD

“As you know, covid-19 has not avoided me, but I feel good,” Zelensky said.

New coronavirus infections began spiking in Ukraine in late September and have remained consistently high in October and November.

AD

— Reuters

PORTUGAL

Nightly curfews, lockdown expanded

Portugal announced an expansion of a nightly curfew and weekend lockdown already in place across more than 100 municipalities to a further 77 areas as it scrambles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Residents of affected areas are asked not to leave the house except for work, school or shopping during the week and must stay home between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

On weekends, a lockdown is in place from 1 p.m. to 5 a.m., during which all commercial outlets and restaurants must shut, with exceptions for bakeries, pharmacies and neighborhood grocers.

AD

— Reuters

14 soldiers killed in Burkina Faso: The soldiers were killed on Wednesday in an ambush by suspected Islamist militants, the government said, about a week before a presidential election. Worsening insecurity in the West African country is the main issue in the Nov. 22 vote, when President Roch Marc Kaboré is seeking a second term. The 14 soldiers were killed and a further eight wounded in the northern province of Oudalan, near the borders with Mali and Niger, the ministry of communication said in a statement Thursday.

AD

At least 74 migrants drown off Libyan coast: The migrants died after their Europe-bound ship capsized off the coast of Libya, the U.N.'s migration agency said, the latest in a series of at least eight shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean since last month. The boat was carrying over 120 migrants when it capsized off the coast of the Libyan port of al-Khums, said the International Organization for Migration. Only 47 people were rescued by the Libyan coast guard and fishermen and brought to shore.

AD

Judges from 5 nations win U.N. court seats: Judges from Japan, China, Germany, Slovakia and Uganda won seats on the International Court of Justice, the U.N.'s top judicial organ. In the contested race, eight candidates were vying for five seats on a 15-member world court based in The Hague whose job is to settle disputes between countries. Julia Sebutinde of Uganda, Xue Hanqin of China, Yuji Iwasawa of Japan and Peter Tomka of Slovakia were reelected, and Germany's Georg Nolte was elected.

Belize's new prime minister sworn in: After three successive terms in the opposition, Belize's People's United Party (PUP) saw its leader, John Briceno, sworn in as prime minister Thursday after winning the country's general elections. It was a massive victory for the PUP, sweeping 26 of the 31 seats up for grabs in Wednesday's parliamentary elections. The vote came amid concern over the growing number of covid-19 infections in the small Central American country and a stagnant economy.