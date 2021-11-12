The elections are seen as key to a U.N.-backed process to end violence that has drawn in regional powers and threatened Mediterranean stability since the 2011 revolt against Moammar Gaddafi. But the votes for president and parliament are in doubt amid wrangling in Libya.
RUSSIA
Kremlin denies plan to invade Ukraine
The Kremlin on Friday rebuffed accusations that a buildup of its troops near Ukraine reflects aggressive intentions, saying Russia needs to ensure its security in response to alleged NATO threats.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Western media reports that Moscow intends to invade Ukraine as a “hollow and unfounded attempt to incite tensions.”
Ukraine complained last week that Russia has kept tens of thousands of troops not far from the two countries’ border after conducting war games in an attempt to exert further pressure on its ex-Soviet neighbor. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and has supported a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.
Record for daily migrant crossings to U.K.: More than 1,000 people traversed the English Channel in small boats Thursday to reach Britain from France, a record high for migrant crossings in one day. At least 1,185 people reached Britain aboard 33 vessels, officials confirmed Friday. That figure surpasses the previous high of 853 set earlier this month.
Haitian gang allows deliveries of fuel: A Haitian gang leader said he is easing a chokehold on fuel deliveries that has caused a growing crisis across the nation's capital. G9 leader Jimmy "Barbecue" Chérizier announced a seven-day reprieve for hospitals, schools and gas stations to send trucks to the refueling station at the port. He repeated calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, whom he accuses of involvement in the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
