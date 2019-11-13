Baghdadi blew himself up during an Oct. 26 raid by U.S. troops on his safe house in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Meanwhile, a suspected Islamic State member spent a third day in a heavily militarized no man’s land between Turkey and Greece after Turkey tried to expel him to Greece but Athens refused entry.

AD

AD

Turkish media have identified him as 39-year-old Mohammad Darwis B. and said he was an American citizen of Jordanian background. It was not clear why Turkey tried to deport him to Greece. Turkish officials have declined to comment on his case.

Since it launched an October offensive in northeastern Syria to oust Syrian Kurdish fighters it considers terrorists from a border area, Turkey has engaged in a new push to deport foreign-born Islamic State members held in Turkish prisons.

— Associated Press

GERMANY

Parliament committee ousts far-right chair

The German parliament’s legal affairs committee on Wednesday ousted its chairman, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, amid anger over his inflammatory comments.

AD

The committee voted 37 to 6 to remove Stephan Brandner. It was the first time in the parliament’s 70-year history that a committee chairman had been voted out.

AD

Brandner has repeatedly angered lawmakers from other parties over recent months with broadsides against opponents and his reaction to the killing of two passersby in a botched attack by a right-wing extremist on a synagogue last month.

That was followed by a tweet railing against an award for singer Udo Lindenberg, who is critical of Alternative for Germany, in which Brandner used the term “Judaslohn,” a biblical reference to the “blood money” Judas Iscariot received for betraying Jesus.

AD

The general secretary of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats, Paul Ziemiak, tweeted that Brandner had been “unworthy” as chairman and that “his anti-Semitism is intolerable.”

Alternative for Germany, or AfD, came third in the 2017 election and is the biggest opposition party in parliament. It has dire relations with other parties.

AD

— Associated Press

Swedes arrest Iranian in 1988 crimes against humanity: An Iranian citizen has been jailed in Sweden on suspicion of carrying out crimes against humanity and murder in the late 1980s in Iran, a Swedish prosecutor said, the period when Tehran carried out mass executions. Karolina Wieslander said the unidentified man is suspected of committing the crimes between July 28, 1988, and Aug. 31, 1988, in Tehran. The news agency TT said authorities suspect he worked in a prison where many inmates were hanged. The alleged crimes correspond with the end of Iran's long war with Iraq, which began in 1980. A million people had been killed by the time the war ended.

AD

2 arrested in Denmark over churchyard vandalism: Two men, ages 27 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of "gross vandalism" of gravestones in the Jewish section of a churchyard in Denmark. Danish broadcaster DR, citing information from a detention hearing that was briefly open before continuing behind closed doors, reported that the 38-year-old man was a member of a neo-Nazi group. The men are suspected of scrawling in green paint on 84 gravestones and knocking over several of them in Randers, more than 100 miles northwest of Copenhagen.

— From news services

AD