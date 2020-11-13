Also found in the phones of the 21-year-old arrested after the Oct. 29 church attack in Nice, which left three people dead, was an audio message that described France as a “country of unbelievers,” and photos relating to the Islamic State, the national anti-terrorism prosecutors’ office said.

AD

The prosecutors’ office said one of the photos showed Abdoulakh Anzorov, the Chechen refugee identified as the killer of teacher Samuel Paty. Paty was beheaded Oct. 16 outside his Paris-area school after showing caricatures of the prophet Muhammad during a class debate on free expression.

AD

But investigators have not been able to interview the suspected church attacker, previously identified as Ibrahim Issaoui, because he remains in serious condition in a Paris-area hospital, the prosecutors’ office said a statement. He suffered life-threatening wounds during his arrest.

— Associated Press

ETHIOPIA

Civilians in north flee airstrikes, killings

Civilians fleeing fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region described bombing by government warplanes, shooting on the streets and killings by machete, as they joined thousands of refugees crossing into neighboring Sudan.

AD

Witnesses in the Sudanese border town of al-Fashqa, where more than 7,000 refugees have sought safety, gave firsthand accounts Friday of the escalating conflict in Tigray, where government forces are battling fighters loyal to rebellious local leaders.

AD

Refugees described seeing dead bodies strewn along roads as they fled after dark, fearing they would be killed.

— Reuters

20 more migrants drown in Mediterranean: Twenty African migrants are believed to have drowned off the coast of Libya when their boat sank as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, while more bodies washed ashore on Libyan beaches Friday from a shipwreck earlier this week. The latest shipwreck, involving a wooden boat that left from Surman in western Libya, is the fourth this week and brings the total death toll to more than 100 people, an International Organization for Migration spokeswoman said. Aid workers say that worsening treatment of sub-Saharan African migrants in Libya as well as relatively calm seas may have prompted the flurry of departures. On Thursday, a rubber dinghy, crammed with more than 120 people, that had left from the town of al-Khums capsized.

AD

AD

Gunmen kill 3 Iranian guards near Turkish border: Unknown gunmen killed three Iranian border guards Friday near the country's northwestern border with Turkey, Iran's state media reported. The official IRNA news agency said the three were killed in a clash when "terrorists" tried to sneak into Iran's West Azerbaijan province, about 400 miles northwest of the capital, Tehran. The report said two other border guards were wounded and that the infiltrators suffered heavy casualties. The province of West Azerbaijan borders both Iraq and Turkey, and the report did not say which country the infiltrators had come from.

Zambia says it will default on foreign loans: Zambia's government said it would miss a Friday deadline to clear debt owed to external investors who rejected the country's request for deferral of an overdue $42.5 million interest payment. The southern African country had to pay up by Saturday to avoid becoming the first African nation to default amid the coronavirus pandemic after repeatedly failing to win a six-month payment freeze from Eurobond holders, who account for about $3 billion of Zambia's sovereign debt. A group of private creditors earlier Friday had rejected Zambia's request for a freeze until April. In a statement, the government said it remained "committed to finding a consensual and collaborative resolution."