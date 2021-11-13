The violence, which began Friday night and lasted more than seven hours, was prompted in part by the recent release of a gang leader, which left behind a power vacuum in one of the prison’s units, officials said.
The clashes come weeks after similar fighting in the same prison, in late September, left at least 116 people dead — including five who were beheaded — and 78 injured.
— Samantha Schmidt
Taliban denies role in attacks in western Pakistan: At least five security personnel — three soldiers and two policemen — were killed and six civilians were injured in three separate attacks in Pakistan's restive western region bordering Afghanistan, security forces said. Local Taliban militants had agreed to a month's cease-fire, police said. A local Taliban spokesman denied responsibility for the attacks.
Loyalist forces withdraw from key port in Yemen: Forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognized government have withdrawn from the strategic port city of Hodeida, allowing the rebels to retake key positions there, Yemeni officials and the United Nations said. The development was a setback to the U.N.-brokered cease-fire in 2018 that ended fighting over Hodeida. The deal was seen as an important first step toward ending the broader conflict in Yemen, which has been devastated by years of civil war.
Eritrea says U.S. sanctions are misguided: Eritrea condemned sanctions imposed on its military and other Eritrea-based individuals and entities by the United States, calling them a continuation of Washington's "misguided and hostile policy." Washington announced the sanctions on Friday, targeting Eritrea for its role in the year-long war in neighboring northern Ethiopia. Washington said it was prepared to take action against other parties to the conflict. Early in the war, the Eritrean military sent in tanks and troops to aid its Ethiopian ally, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Eritrea has also used the conflict to settle old scores in the Tigray region.
Pope thanks journalists for uncovering abuse: Pope Francis thanked journalists for helping uncover the clerical sexual abuse scandals that the Roman Catholic Church tried to cover up. The pope praised what he called the "mission" of journalism. The sexual abuse scandals hit the headlines in 2002, when the Boston Globe wrote a series of articles exposing a pattern of abuse of minors by clerics and a culture of concealment. Since then, scandals have rocked the Church in myriad countries.
— From news services