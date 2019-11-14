In a country gripped by turmoil, it was unclear whether election officials would have to formally bar Morales from running in a new election.

Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president, resigned Sunday at the military’s prompting following massive protests over alleged fraud in an Oct. 20 election in which he claimed to have won a fourth term. An Organization of American States audit found widespread irregularities.

Much of the opposition to Morales sprang from his refusal to accept the result of a referendum that would have forbidden him from running for a new term.

On Thursday, Añez said Morales’s Movement for Socialism party “has all the right to participate in elections. They can look for candidates.” But she said Morales and Álvaro García Linera, who resigned as vice president, cannot participate.

Añez had been no higher than fifth in the line of succession before Morales resigned. She won recognition because those above her, all Morales backers, also announced their resignations.

— Associated Press

German lawmakers approve mandatory measles vaccinations: Germany's parliament passed a law requiring that children who attend school or day care must be vaccinated for measles. Parents who cannot prove that their children have been vaccinated for measles by Aug. 1, 2021, will have to pay a fine of up to 2,500 euros, or about $2,750. Health Minister Jens Spahn has argued that the compulsory vaccination is necessary because of an increase in cases of the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease. Teachers and day-care workers, staff in hospitals and residents of refugee shelters also will have to be vaccinated.

4 killed, scores wounded in Baghdad protests: Clashes between protesters and security forces in central Baghdad killed four people and wounded 62, Iraqi medical and security officials said, as authorities continued to clamp down on the anti-government demonstrations. The protests have been taking place mostly in Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite southern provinces. At least 320 people have been killed and thousands wounded since the unrest began Oct. 1. The demonstrators are protesting Iraq's widespread corruption, lack of job opportunities and poor basic services.

ICC judges authorize Rohingya investigation: International Criminal Court judges have approved a request from prosecutors to open an investigation into crimes committed against Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority. The allegations stem from a counterinsurgency campaign that Myanmar's military began in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic-cleansing campaign. Myanmar has said it would not cooperate with any ICC proceeding. The ICC is the second international court to look into alleged atrocities against the Rohingya, after Gambia filed a claim with the International Court of Justice.

China tests Mars lander: China showed off its Mars spacecraft during a landing test as the country pushes for inclusion in more global space projects. The demonstration of hovering, obstacle avoidance and deceleration capabilities was conducted at a site outside Beijing simulating conditions on the Red Planet, where the pull of gravity is about a third that of Earth. China plans to launch a lander and rover to Mars next year to explore parts of the planet. The country's burgeoning space program achieved a lunar milestone this year by landing a spacecraft on the mysterious far side of the moon.

Faster trial reportedly sought for U.S. teens in Rome slaying: The attorney for one of the two American teenagers jailed in Rome in the slaying of a Carabinieri police officer said prosecutors have requested a speedier trial. Finnegan Lee Elder's attorney, Renato Borzone, said prosecutors have sought an "immediate trial" procedure that skips the preliminary hearing. Prosecutors said Elder confessed to knifing the officer during a scuffle, while Gabriel Natale-Hjorth allegedly assaulted the officer's partner at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drug deal that went wrong.

— From news services

