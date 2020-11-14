Eritrea is one of the world’s most reclusive countries, and no one on the ground, including the information ministry, could immediately be reached. Details on any deaths or damage were not known. Tigray regional officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Experts have warned that Eritrea, long at bitter odds with the Tigray regional government, or Tigray People’s Liberation Front, could be pulled into Ethiopia’s growing conflict that has killed untold hundreds of people on each side and sent some 25,000 refugees fleeing into Sudan.

— Associated Press

ROMANIA

Fire at covid hospital kills at least 10

A fire at a hospital treating covid-19 patients in northeastern Romania killed 10 people and injured 10 others, seven of them critically, officials said.

The blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for coronavirus patients at the public hospital in the city of Piatra Neamt, local Emergency Situations Inspectorate spokesperson Irina Popa said.

Popa said most of the people who died or were injured in the fire were hospital patients.

News outlets reported that the Piatra Neamt Regional Emergency Hospital has long been poorly managed, with the state stepping in several times.

— Reuters

Pakistan accuses India of trying to upset China relations: Pakistan on Saturday accused India of sponsoring "terrorism" aimed at destabilizing the country and targeting its economic partnership with China. Pakistan and India routinely accuse each other of targeting the other, but top Pakistani officials at a news conference said they have a mountain of evidence to back up the charges. Pakistan will present evidence to the United Nations and other international bodies.

Kyrgyz president steps down, clearing way for election bid: Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov has stepped down as acting president of the former Soviet republic in the Central Asian nation, clearing the way for him to applied to run in a Jan. 10 presidential election. Japarov announced the plan to step down last week, saying parliamentary speaker Talant Mamytov would take over as acting head of state. Japarov came to power after violent protests over a parliamentary election last month toppled the government of President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Separatists end cease-fire with Morocco: Ibrahim Ghali, the leader of the Polisario Front, Western Sahara's independence movement, says the group has ended a 29-year cease-fire with Morocco to resume its armed struggle following a border confrontation. A collapse of the truce, which Morocco has said it intends to stick with, could reignite a long-dormant guerrilla war in the remote desert region and aggravate decades of friction between Morocco and neighboring Algeria, which hosts the Polisario.

Armenia, Azerbaijan exchange dead in conflict: Armenia and Azerbaijan exchanged the bodies of a number of dead soldiers following the arrival of Russian troops to oversee a cease-fire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan handed over to Armenia the bodies of an unspecified number of soldiers killed during clashes over the strategically important town of Shushi — Shusha in Azerbaijani — which was retaken by Azerbaijan, the country's Defense Ministry said. In return, Armenia handed over the bodies of six soldiers to Azerbaijan.

Thousands protest, call for new election in Georgia: Thousands of protesters rallied in the Georgian capital Tbilisi to back opposition calls for a rerun of the Oct. 31 parliamentary election they say was rigged. According to official results, the ruling Georgian Dream party won 48.23 percent of the vote, with the largest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), taking 27.18 percent. Yet the opposition accuses Georgian Dream and its supporters of vote-buying, making threats against voters and observers, and of violations during the count. Eight opposition parties, including the UNM, have said they would boycott parliament. Georgian Dream leaders have denied the accusations.