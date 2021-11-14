Austria implements lockdown for the unvaccinated: Austria's government ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people to combat rising coronavirus infections and deaths. The move prohibits unvaccinated people 12 and older from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going for a walk — or getting vaccinated. The lockdown will initially last for 10 days and police will go on patrol to check people outside to ensure they are vaccinated, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said. Unvaccinated people can be fined for violations. Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe.