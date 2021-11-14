Prince Charles, heir to the throne, laid a wreath of poppies on her behalf.
In her almost 70-year reign, Elizabeth has missed only a handful of Remembrance Day services — twice while she was pregnant and on four other occasions because of overseas travel, British media reported.
Late last month, the palace said the queen was advised by doctors to rest and undertake “light, desk-based duties.” Just before her hospital stay, the queen called off a trip to Northern Ireland, then later said she would not attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The back sprain is unrelated to the previous advice from doctors to rest.
— Jennifer Hassan
Three arrested after a blast outside a hospital
Police in Britain arrested three men under the nation’s Terrorism Act on Sunday after a car explosion outside a hospital in northwestern England killed one person and injured another.
The Greater Manchester Police said the men — ages 29, 26 and 21 — were arrested in Kensington, an area of Liverpool with a high poverty rate. Authorities did not provide any further information about the evidence against them or what might have caused the explosion.
The blast occurred outside an entrance of Liverpool Women’s Hospital. Witnesses said the vehicle was quickly engulfed in flames. One unidentified passenger was declared dead at the scene. The driver was able to escape and was hospitalized in stable condition.
Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing North West said they were working with local and regional police and continuing to “keep an open mind about the cause of the explosion,” the BBC reported.
Liverpool Women’s Hospital said it would restrict visiting hours until further notice.
— Miriam Berger
SUDAN
Security forces detain Al Jazeera bureau chief
The Qatar-based satellite news network Al Jazeera said Sunday that its bureau chief in Sudan was detained by security forces, a day after mass protests over last month’s military coup.
The network said on Twitter that Sudanese forces raided the home of El Musalmi El Kabbashi in Khartoum, the capital, and detained him.
In a statement, Al Jazeera said it “condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible actions of the military and calls on the authorities to release El Kabbashi immediately.”
The development comes after security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas Saturday to disperse protesters denouncing the military’s tightening grip on the country.
The Sudan Doctors Committee said a 15-year-old protester died Sunday of gunshot wounds, raising the death toll to six people.
The military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians. The takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule.
— Associated Press
Austria implements lockdown for the unvaccinated: Austria's government ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people to combat rising coronavirus infections and deaths. The move prohibits unvaccinated people 12 and older from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going for a walk — or getting vaccinated. The lockdown will initially last for 10 days and police will go on patrol to check people outside to ensure they are vaccinated, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said. Unvaccinated people can be fined for violations. Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe.
One dead after two earthquakes jolt southern Iran: At least one person died after two strong earthquakes struck the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, state TV reported. The Iranian Seismological Center said the quakes struck Qeshm island in the Strait of Hormuz. It said the magnitudes were 6.4 and 6.3. The epicenter was about 35 miles southwest of Bandar Abbas port in Hormozgan. The area was jolted by several aftershocks.
— From news services