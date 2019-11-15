It was the first such incident in Baghdad since the protests began in early October, although it was not clear whether demonstrators were the target.

Earlier, protesters repeatedly regrouped from under clouds of tear gas as they fought to tear down a concrete wall blocking Khilani Square. Security forces erected the barrier to keep the protests from crossing a bridge that leads to the fortified Green Zone, the seat of government and many embassies.

AD

AD

Friday’s deaths near Khilani brought to four the number of protesters killed in the past 24 hours around the square.

At least 320 people have been killed since the unrest in Iraq began on Oct. 1, when protesters took to the streets to decry widespread corruption, a lack of jobs and poor basic services.

— Associated Press

Summit set on conflict in eastern Ukraine: The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France will meet in Paris on Dec. 9 to try to seek a settlement for the five-year conflict in eastern Ukraine that has killed 13,000 people. French President Emmanuel Macron's office announced the meeting after months of diplomatic efforts to get all sides to agree on new talks. The summit comes amid intensified attention to Ukraine because of the allegations that President Trump tried to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into politicized investigations or risk having the U.S. block military aid that Ukraine wants to gird itself against Russia.

AD

AD

Pontiff says anti-gay bias recalls the Nazi era: Pope Francis denounced anti-gay discrimination as reminiscent of Nazi-era persecutions and evidence of a "culture of hatred" that has re-emerged. Francis made the comments in a

wide-ranging speech to an international penal law association. He said some public officials speak about persecuted groups the same way Adolf Hitler referred to Jews in the 1930s. The pontiff also denounced racially based police brutality, the arbitrary use of preventive detention as well as the failure of legal systems to punish corporate crimes against the environment.

— From news services

AD