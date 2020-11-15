Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about a half-hour on Thursday, including one who later developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

He was notified by the National Health Service’s Test and Trace system Sunday and told to self-isolate. The statement didn’t say how long Johnson plans to isolate, but the guidance is that anyone contacted by Test and Trace should quarantine for 14 days.

In April, Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus.

— Associated Press

JERUSALEM

Israel advances plans for key settlement

A settlement watchdog group said Sunday that Israel is moving ahead with the construction of hundreds of homes in a strategic East Jerusalem settlement that threatens to cut off parts of the city claimed by Palestinians from the West Bank.

Peace Now, the group, said the Israel Land Authority said on its website Sunday that it had opened up tenders for more than 1,200 new homes in the Givat Hamatos settlement.

The move may test ties with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, who is expected to take a firmer tack against Israeli settlement expansion after four years of a more lenient policy under President Trump.

The approval of the 1,200 homes is a further setback to dwindling hopes of an internationally backed partition deal that would enable the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

— Associated Press

CENTRAL AMERICA

Hurricane heads for Honduras, Nicaragua

Iota became the 13th hurricane of the Atlantic season on Sunday, threatening to bring another dangerous system to Nicaragua and Honduras, both recently clobbered by Category 4 Hurricane Eta.

Iota was already a record-breaking system, being the 30th named storm of this year’s extraordinarily busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters said Iota was expected to pass or cross over Providencia Island, Colombia, sometime Monday and then approach the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras in the evening.

The system was forecast to bring up to 30 inches of rain from northeast Nicaragua into northern Honduras. Costa Rica, Panama and El Salvador could also experience heavy rain and possible flooding, forecasters said.

Iota threatened to wreak more havoc in a region where people are still grappling with the aftermath of Eta. That system hit Nicaragua just over a week ago as a Category 4 hurricane, killing at least 120 people as torrential rains brought flash floods and landslides to parts of Central America and Mexico.

— Associated Press

Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rocket fire: The Israeli military said it struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip after militants fired two rockets from the Palestinian territory. There were no reports of injuries on either side, nor any claim of responsibility from any militant group in Gaza. Several Palestinian militant groups operate in the territory, but Israel holds Hamas, which controls Gaza, responsible for all such attacks.