Gasoline is highly subsidized in oil-rich Iran; the state sets the price. It remains among the least expensive in the world — now at about 50 cents a gallon after the price rise. Rouhani said the slash in subsidies was needed to free up more funds for handouts for impoverished Iranians. However, it didn’t feel like a win for the demonstrators, already struggling to get by since the currency collapsed last year.

— Miriam Berger

BOLIVIA

New violence leaves at least 8 dead

Bolivia’s political crisis turned deadly again when security forces opened fire on supporters of Evo Morales. Officials said Saturday that at least eight people died and dozens were injured in an incident that threatens the interim government’s efforts to restore stability following the resignation of the former president in an election dispute.

Most of the dead and injured from Friday’s incident in Sacaba, had been shot, said Guadalberto Lara, director of the town’s Mexico Hospital. Angry demonstrators and relatives of the victims gathered at the site of the shootings, chanting: “Civil war, now!”

At least 13 other people had died during weeks of earlier protests against Morales before his departure, according to the Ombudsman’s Office. Several came in clashes between the president’s backers and those accusing him of fraudulently trying to win reelection.

— Associated Press

British police investigate accusation of electoral fraud: London's Metropolitan Police are investigating allegations that Brexit Party candidates were offered jobs or peerages if they would agree not to run against Conservative candidates in next month's election. Candidate Ann Widdecombe told the BBC she had been offered a role in the next stage of Brexit negotiations if she would step aside. Party leader Nigel Farage alleges that people working for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson told senior party members they could be made peers if they could persuade him to withdraw more of his candidates. The Conservatives want Brexit Party candidates to stand aside to avoid splitting the pro-Brexit vote.

Gangsters run rampant in Mexican border city: Gangsters unleashed mayhem in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Tex., blocking major avenues, burning vehicles and engaging soldiers in shootouts that left one suspected gunman dead. The Tamaulipas state security agency said armed men carjacked civilians and also seized large trucks late Friday and used them to blockade main streets, including some leading to international border bridges, though operations at crossings were not affected. The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo issued a security alert overnight due to the "multiple gunfights and blockades throughout the city."

Prosecutors killed on way prison holding top Taliban: Gunmen shot dead two Afghan prosecutors outside the capital, Kabul. They were heading to the prison at Bagram air base, which has held top-level Taliban detainees, including Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban's deputy chief Sirajuddin Haqqani, who leads the Haqqani militant network. Anas Haqqani and two other Taliban prisoners were supposed to be freed Tuesday in exchange for two professors of the American University of Afghanistan, American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, who were kidnapped in Kabul in 2016. But the Taliban say the three prisoners didn't show up at an exchange site agreed upon with the United States.

Lebanese prime minister race loses top candidate: Former finance minister Mohammad Safadi withdrew his candidacy to be prime minister of the next Lebanese government, according to news reports. Safadi emerged as a candidate on Thursday when political sources and Lebanese media said three major parties had agreed to support him for the position.

— From news services

